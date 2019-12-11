There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,990 in the last 365 days.

Mesa Air Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019 financial and operating results.

Highlights

  • Q4 EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted EPS1 of $0.36
  • Fiscal Year 2019 EPS of $1.36 and Adjusted EPS1 of $1.64
  • Extended our $35 million secured credit facility for three years
  • Year over Year Increases:
    — Pre-tax income up 301% from $15.8 million to $63.3 million
    —     Net income up 43% from $33.3 million to $47.6 million
    — Adjusted Pre-tax Income1 up 78% from $43.0 million to $76.4 million
    —     Adjusted EBITDA1 up 27% from $164.8 million to $208.7 million
    —     Adjusted EBITDAR1 up  12% from $233.7 million to $260.9 million
    —     Block hours up 11.0% due to increased utilization
    — Contract Revenue up 7% from $639.3 million to $682.8 million

Recent Update

  • Signed CPA with United Airlines for 20 E175s, 12-year term, replacing 20 CRJ-700s to be leased
  • Extended term on 42 E175s for an additional five years

Fourth Quarter

Mesa’s Q4 2019 results reflect net income of $12.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for Q4 2018.  Mesa’s Q4 2019 pre-tax income was $17.1 million, compared to $26.6 million for Q4 2018.  In addition, Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2019 was $50.8 million, compared to $59.3 million in Q4 2018 and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $61.9 million, compared to $73.6 million in Q4 2018. Mesa operated 115,175 block hours during Q4 2019, an increase of 2.4% from Q4 2018 of 112,475. Operationally, the Company ran a 99.0% controllable completion factor, which was the same as Q4 2018, and a 96.9% total completion factor, which includes weather and other uncontrollable cancellations, compared to 97.6% in Q4 2018.

Full Year

Mesa reported net income of $47.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year, compared to net income of $33.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share for the 2018 fiscal year.  Excluding special items for both periods adjusted net income1 was $57.5 million or $1.64 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year compared to $30.4 million or $1.20 per diluted share for the 2018 fiscal year. Mesa’s fiscal year 2019 pre-tax income was $63.3 million, compared to $15.8 million for the 2018 fiscal year.  Excluding special items, adjusted pre-tax income1 was $76.4 million for fiscal year 2019, compared to $43.0 million for the 2018 fiscal year. In addition, Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 was $208.7 million in fiscal year 2019, compared to $164.8 million in the 2018 fiscal year and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $260.9 million in fiscal year 2019, compared to $233.7 million in the 2018 fiscal year. Operationally, we ran a 99.4% controllable completion factor compared to 99.2% in 2018 and a 97.0% total completion factor, which includes weather and other uncontrollable cancellations, compared to 97.7% in 2018.

On December 3, 2019, the company announced it will be adding 20 new Embraer E175 LL aircraft to its United Express fleet. The aircraft will be owned and financed by Mesa and be covered under a 12-year capacity purchase agreement. Deliveries are scheduled to begin May 2020 and expected to be completed by the end of 2020. In addition to the new aircraft, the contract for 42 existing E175s, which are owned by United, has been extended an additional five years. The 18 Mesa-owned E175s are contracted through 2028. As part of the deal, Mesa will lease its 20 CRJ-700 aircraft to another United Express carrier.

“We made meaningful progress across the board this year, from pilot hiring and training to our maintenance resources,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “After safety, performance remains our top priority for both our American Eagle and United Express operations in 2020. We continue to invest in staying ahead of the pilot and mechanic hiring curve which we believe, in addition to our industry leading cost structure, contributed to United awarding Mesa with a long term contract for 20 new E175s. We appreciate all of our employees and thank them for their professionalism and dedication each day.”

Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer, continued, “Year over year we have made significant improvement in earnings, primarily a result of double-digit block hour growth with effectively the same fleet count. During the year, we purchased and financed ten CRJ-700 aircraft previously leased reducing the number of leased aircraft from third parties to 18. We also extended our $35 million secured credit facility for three additional years at lower interest rates.” 

“Our employees delivered improved operating results this year compared to last year while flying 11 percent more block hours,” said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Although we faced a number of operational challenges this year, some of which were out of our control, we see continued improvement across our American and United operations.  In light of our current performance, we expect the balance of 2020 to show further year over year operational improvement as a result of new initiatives. Since gaining access to additional spare aircraft in our American fleet, the November controllable completion factor was 99.7% and, through the first 10 days of December, we have not had a controllable cancel.”

______________________________

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance for Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021:

EPS, Block Hours, Scheduled Heavy Engine and Airframe Maintenance, Pass-through Maintenance Expense – Actual and Forecast (unaudited)

Fully diluted EPS  
    Low     High  
FY 2020   $ 1.50     $ 1.80  
FY 2021   $ 1.90     $ 2.30  

 


Block Hours  
    Q1     Q2     Q3     Q4     Total  
FY 2019 Actual     115,000       112,030       114,042       115,175       456,247  
FY 2020 Guidance                                        
Low     114,500       109,000       112,000       115,500       451,000  
High     117,000       111,000       114,000       118,000       460,000  
                                         
Scheduled Heavy Engine and Airframe Maintenance  
    Q1     Q2     Q3     Q4     Total  
FY 2019 Actual   $ 4.1     $ 10.3     $ 13.9     $ 12.5     $ 40.8  
FY 2020 Guidance                                        
Low   $ 15.5     $ 15.5     $ 7.0     $ 7.0     $ 45.0  
High   $ 20.5     $ 20.5     $ 8.0     $ 8.0     $ 57.0  
                                         
Pass-through Maintenance Expense  
    Q1     Q2     Q3     Q4     Total  
FY 2019 Actual   $ 4.0     $ 2.3     $ 5.2     $ 7.8     $ 19.3  
FY 2020 Guidance   $ 7.0     $ 8.0     $ 8.0     $ 9.0     $ 32.0  


Fleet Count  
                                                     
      FY '19 Q4     FY '20 Q1     FY '20 Q2     FY '20 Q3     FY '20 Q4       FY '21  
      Qtr Ended     Qtr Ended     Qtr Ended     Qtr Ended     Qtr Ended       FY Ended  
      Sep '19     Dec '20     Mar '20     Jun '20     Sep '20       Sep '21  
Fleet Count Partner   (Actual)     (Forecast)     (Forecast)     (Forecast)     (Forecast)       (Forecast)  
E-175 United     60       60       60       62       68         80  
CRJ-900 American     62       60       59       59       59         59  
CRJ-700 United     20       20       20       18       12          
Total CPA       142       140       139       139       139         139  
Non-CPA                                                    
CRJ-700 Leased                       2       8         20  
CRJ-900 Unassigned     2       4       5       5       5         5  
CRJ-200 Unassigned     1       1       1       1       1         1  
Total Fleet       145       145       145       147       153         165  

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2018. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

    Three months ended September 30, 2019  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income     17,059       (4,816 )     12,243     $ 0.35  
FY19 Adjustments (7)           487       487          
Adjusted Income     17,059       (4,329 )     12,730     $ 0.36  
                                 
Interest Expense     13,607                          
Interest Income     (313 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     20,465                          
Adjusted EBITDA     50,818                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     11,103                          
Adjusted EBITDAR     61,921                          


    Three months ended September 30, 2018  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income/(Loss)     26,646       (7,251 )     19,395     $ 0.65  
FY18 Adjustments (7)           (819 )     (819 )        
Adjusted Income     26,646       (8,070 )     18,576     $ 0.62  
                                 
Interest Expense     15,274                          
Interest Income     (85 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     17,420                          
Adjusted EBITDA     59,255                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     14,334                          
Adjusted EBITDAR     73,589                          
                                 

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

    Twelve months ended September 30, 2019  
                                 
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income     63,286       (15,706 )     47,580     $ 1.36  
FY19 Adjustments (1)(4)     13,156       (3,265 )     9,891          
Adjusted Income     76,442       (18,971 )     57,471     $ 1.64  
                                 
Interest Expense     55,717                          
Interest Income     (1,501 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     77,994                          
Adjusted EBITDA     208,652                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     52,206                          
Adjusted EBITDAR     260,858                          


    Twelve months ended September 30, 2018  
                                 
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income/(Loss)     15,829       17,426       33,255     $ 1.32  
FY18 Adjustments (2)(3)(5)(6)     27,165       (29,996 )     (2,831 )        
Adjusted Income     42,994       (12,570 )     30,424     $ 1.20  
                                 
Interest Expense     56,867                          
Interest Income     (114 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     65,031                          
Adjusted EBITDA     164,778                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     68,892                          
Adjusted EBITDAR     233,670                          

Adjustments:

  1. Includes lease termination expense of $9.5 million related to the acquisition of ten CRJ-700 aircraft previously leased during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019
  2. Includes lease termination expense of $15.1 million related to the acquisition of nine CRJ-900 aircraft previously leased during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018
  3. Includes an adjustment of $11.1 million in General and Administrative expense related to an increase in accrued compensation as a result of the increase in the fair value of the Company’s common stock during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018
  4. Includes adjustment for loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.6 million related to repayment of the Company’s Spare Engine Facility during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019
  5. Includes adjustment for $1.0 million of financing fees written off during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018
  6. Includes adjustment for tax benefit resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted during Q1 2018.   The Act reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, effective January 1, 2018
  7. Includes adjustment for tax expense resulting from changes in various State income tax rates that were enacted throughout the year

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, December 11 at 4:30pm EDT/2:30pm MST. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ndxbvumn. A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 147 cities in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of November 30th, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 749 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) the fully diluted EPS forecast of Mesa for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, (ii) the block hours, scheduled heavy engine and airframe maintenance, and pass-through maintenance expense forecast of Mesa for the four quarters of fiscal 2020, (iii) the fleet forecast for the four quarters of fiscal 2020 and year ended fiscal 2021, (iv) our ability to stay ahead of the pilot and mechanic hiring curve, and (v) continued improvement in operational performance for the balance of fiscal 2020 as a result of new initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Operating revenues:                                
Contract revenue   $ 172,248     $ 168,444     $ 682,834     $ 639,264  
Pass-through and other     15,582       9,088       40,523       42,331  
Total operating revenues     187,830       177,532       723,357       681,595  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Flight operations     55,243       53,463       210,879       209,065  
Fuel     155       149       588       498  
Maintenance     57,010       39,118       196,514       193,164  
Aircraft rent     11,103       14,334       52,206       68,892  
Aircraft and traffic servicing     994       950       3,972       3,541  
General and administrative     12,406       10,314       50,527       53,647  
Depreciation and amortization     20,465       17,420       77,994       65,031  
Lease termination                 9,540       15,109  
Total operating expenses     157,376       135,748       602,220       608,947  
Operating income (loss)     30,454       41,784       121,137       72,648  
                                 
Other (expenses) income, net:                                
Interest expense     (13,607 )     (15,274 )     (55,717 )     (56,867 )
Interest income     313       85       1,501       114  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 (3,616 )      
Other income (expense)     (101 )     51       (19 )     (66 )
Total other (expense), net     (13,395 )     (15,138 )     (57,851 )     (56,819 )
                                 
Income (loss) before taxes     17,059       26,646       63,286       15,829  
Income tax expense (benefit)     4,816       7,251       15,706       (17,426 )
Net income (loss)   $ 12,243     $ 19,395     $ 47,580     $ 33,255  
                                 
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders                                
Basic   $ 0.35     $ 0.66     $ 1.37     $ 1.34  
Diluted   $ 0.35     $ 0.65     $ 1.36     $ 1.32  
                                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     35,003       29,359       34,764       24,826  
Diluted     35,067       29,904       35,064       25,257  
                                 

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

    September 30,
2019 		    September 30,
2018 		 
ASSETS              
                 
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 68,855     $ 103,311  
Marketable securities           19,921  
Restricted cash     3,646       3,823  
Receivables - less allowance for doubtful accounts     23,080       14,290  
Expendable parts and supplies - less obsolescence allowance     21,337       15,658  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     40,923       40,914  
Total current assets     157,841       197,917  
                 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     1,273,585       1,250,829  
INTANGIBLES, NET     9,532       11,341  
LEASE AND EQUIPMENT DEPOSITS     2,167       2,598  
OTHER ASSETS     8,792       9,703  
TOTAL     1,451,917       1,472,388  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Current portion of debt and capital leases   $ 165,900     $ 155,170  
Accounts payable     49,930       54,307  
Accrued compensation     11,988       12,208  
Other accrued expenses     28,888       29,696  
Total current liabilities     256,706       251,381  
                 
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Long-term debt and capital leases - excluding current portion     677,423       760,177  
Deferred credits     12,134       15,393  
Deferred income taxes     55,303       39,797  
Other noncurrent liabilities     24,483       31,173  
Total noncurrent liabilities     769,343       846,540  
Total liabilities     1,026,049       1,097,921  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 31,413,287 (2019) and 23,902,903 (2018) shares issued and outstanding, and 3,600,953 (2019) and 10,614,990 (2018) warrants issued and outstanding     238,505       234,683  
Retained earnings     187,363       139,784  
Total stockholders' equity     425,868       374,467  
TOTAL   $ 1,451,917     $ 1,472,388  
                 

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

    Three months ended     Twelve months ended  
    September 30     September 30  
    2019     2018     Change     2019     2018     Change  
Available Seat Miles (thousands)     2,775,477       2,652,219       4.6 %     10,863,623       9,713,877       11.8 %
Block Hours     115,175       112,475       2.4 %     456,247       410,974       11.0 %
Departures     64,077       63,153       1.5 %     246,634       227,978       8.2 %
Average Stage Length (miles)     569       552       3.1 %     579       560       3.4 %
Passengers     3,789,696       3,733,543       1.5 %     14,664,441       13,556,774       8.2 %
                                                 

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

