Local Family-Owned Company “Handling” Global Business

A-Prime Material Handling Grows United Parcel Service (UPS) Service Account

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston, MA -- A-Prime Handling, Inc., a family-owned material handling company located in Canton, MA is growing its global and national accounts with major companies such as BJ’s, CVS and UPS. Established in 1977, A-Prime’s founder, Mike Zelman, started the business after working as a skilled laborer for a pallet rack company. He dedicated himself towards providing excellent product then service in the specialized material handling realm and has since grown the company to new heights.Material handling equipment consists of products in the commercial door (such as overhead doors, hi-speed doors security grilles), loading dock equipment (such as dock shelters, dock seals, dock lifts, scissor docks), material handling products (such as scissor lifts, pallet jacks, forklifts), warehouse supplies (such as conveyors, shelving, vertical freight lifts) and waste equipment (such as compactors and balers) realms. Material handling is relevant to a broad range of industries. “A-Prime has been outperforming our competition and working with UPS for 6 months. In the last 45 days, we have become their local primary service provider,” says Dan Zelman, Mike Zelman’s son and A-Prime’s Vice President.A-Prime is experiencing rapid growth and is focused on meeting the reactive and emergency material handling product and service needs of its clients. Its office has moved from Avon, MA to 1 New Boston Drive in Canton, MA doubling their office space. Quality service is at A-Prime’s foundation. They would like to extend a warm welcome to their new neighbors and invite you to consider them for your material handling needs.About A-PrimeEstablished in 1977, A-Prime Material Handling, Inc. is a family-owned material handling company with a national reputation as the source for material handling. A-Prime is a specialized material handling equipment supplier and repair business. Its staff responds to the reactive and emergency material handling service needs of its varied clients across a multitude of industries. A-Prime’s team of self-performing technicians services Boston, Hartford, Manchester, Providence and surrounding areas throughout New England. Visit: a-prime.com to learn more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.