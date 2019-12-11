Peter J. Burns III Is Singled Out as Entrepreneurship Expert on National Radio

Peter J. Burns III

Peter J. Burns III, founder of Burns Funding, was interviewed in early December on one of iHeart Radio’s highly respected syndicated radio shows.

I am what one might call a serial start-up entrepreneur. That means I like to come up with the concept, put it into business form and see if I can sell it to somebody. This is how it evolves for me.” — Peter J. Burns III

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter J. Burns III, founder of Burns Funding – a provider of alternative funding resources, was interviewed in early December on one of iHeart Radio’s highly respected syndicated radio shows, where he discussed his prolific career as a serial startup entrepreneur.Burns, who has started more than 150 businesses in his many decades as an entrepreneur, told Jack Heath, a radio talk show host on iHeart Radio's "Movers and Shakers Show," about his journey as an entrepreneur, beginning when he was seven years of age right up through his latest venture centering on the development of group homes for the elderly. The interview can be heard here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcZj3bt74z4&feature=youtu.be Dr. Deborah Osgood, the co-host of the show, noted how Burns has demonstrated the ability to “recognize a need and solve a problem.” Burns went on to elaborate that he is what he likes to call “a serial start-up entrepreneur.“That means I like to come up with the concept, put it into business form and see if I can sell it to somebody. This is how it evolves for me.“It is also sort of like your radio show, where you start on a track and make adjustments along the way. It is like that with a business, where you make modifications and adjustments, too. You may well find that the business concept has changed dramatically from the original concept. Its really about the process, or what I like to call, baking the entrepreneurial cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the correct proportions to make it work.”Burns went on to add that he is “like the puzzle master. I can see the end game, before there even is a game. I can see the trends. Several decades ago, I brought mopeds to the U.S., which was the forerunner to eScooters. Twelve years ago, I introduced co-working space for entrepreneurs in Phoenix. Had I stayed with either one of those, I might have a couple Unicorns on my hands. But that’s not what I do.”At least not until now. Today, Burns has added the people and infrastructure around his entrepreneurial engine in hopes of staying with the great ideas a bit longer to maximize his return. “That way, I can have the best of both worlds, maintaining the ultimate business model, while continuing to identify new verticals in that business.”About Burns FundingBurns Funding is an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Four of those tools, in particular, stand out.First, Burns Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burns Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months.Second, Burns Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little-known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners.Third, Burns Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth.Fourth, Burns Funding offers a blanket loan program , where through its prodigious lender network it can help entrepreneurs and investors consolidate many smaller loans into one blanket loan, typically at a lower interest rate, with considerably less maintenance. There are also cash-out opportunities with these loans, providing access to growth capital.

COST SEGREGATION STUDIES



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.