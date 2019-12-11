Jay Grossman, L.A.’s Celebrity Dentist, to Raise Money for Veteran and Foster Youth Dental Care

Dr. Jay Grossman Concierge Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tongue Health. You brush and floss twice a day, or at least I hope you do, but you could be doing your mouth a disservice if you aren't also attacking the bacteria living on your tongue.

Whether it's to fight bad breath or just for good dental health, cleaning your tongue is important. What exactly makes the tongue a prime location for a bacteria block party? It’s the papillae, tiny bumps and grooves on the tongue, which everyone has, and it often captures food particles that rot away resulting in bad breath (halitosis). So this muscle must be cleaned in addition to your teeth and gums.

The ADA recommends brushing your teeth twice daily for two minutes each. During this process, you should also lightly brush your tongue – and a tongue scrapper is the best option. I prefer the stainless steal type, which you can sterilize in the dishwasher!

Technique: Brush the scraper from the back of your tongue to the front, rinsing off residue as it builds up on the scraper. Once you've scraped your tongue, rinse your mouth with mouthwash to get rid of any loose residue. Be sure to clean your tongue once or twice per day with your regular brushing schedule

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

Dr. Grossman is one of the few dental practitioners in the Brentwood area to use advanced dental laser technology for more comfortable dental care. He’s also one of the very few Invisalign Elite Preferred Providers in the world. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and a former professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless not Toothless.

