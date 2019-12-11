TEDxWinterPark Announces its First TEDx Talk – Being Human is the Theme

tedx

This year’s theme is an examination of “all things that could define us as a species while looking at the most intriguing aspects of ourselves

In the early 1980s, there was a convergence taking place between technology, businesses, the entertainment industry, and design professions.” — Richard Saul Wurman, creator of the TED Conference

ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxWinterPark is an independently organized TED event founded in 2019. TEDx is a program of local self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED Talk Experience. TEDxWinterPark is announcing its first TEDx Talk “Being Human” on Friday, December 13, 2019. This TEDx Talk will feature TEDx Speakers from industries ranging from entertainment, fashion, science, health, technology, and business.

“In the early 1980s, there was a convergence taking place between technology, businesses, the entertainment industry, and design professions. Not many people saw it. I did and thought it was a great opportunity to follow my passion in life, which has always been to meet interesting people. I wanted TED to be innovative…” - Richard Saul Wurman, creator of the TED Conference

The first TEDxWinterPark TEDx Talk will be on Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Art Gallery at Mills Park (1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803) from 3 pm. – 7 pm. This year’s theme is “Being Human” which is an examination of “all things that could define us as a species while looking at the most intriguing aspects of ourselves. TEDxWinterPark will be showcasing practitioners, makers, dreamers, and thinkers from different industries. These industries include entertainment, fashion, science, health, technology, and business. TEDxWinterPark “Being Human” Speakers are:

Ricky Williams, Evolutionary Astrologer - NFL player (Retired). Presentation: What Astrology Can Teach Us About Being Human

Ricky is an American former football running back who played 12 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) and one season in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Ricky has become known in many circles as a unique healer with both an extensive knowledge base and the first-hand experience of a professional athlete. Still holding records with the Miami Dolphins even up to this day.

Alex Berenson, CEO. Presentation: Rising from the Depths of Despair

Berenson is the CEO of Kikwear Inc., a Los Angeles based streetwear clothing company which he co-founded in 1991. With sales of over 300 million it couldn’t protect him from the perils of opioid addiction after a series of surgeries.

Anwar Superstar, American Hip-Hop Artist Presentation: Know Time

Anwar Superstar (born Anwar Khalil Prescott) is an American Hip-Hop Artist. Best known for being the brother of legendary hip hop legend and actor Mos Def. Anwar has been on tour with various artists such as M.O.P., Kanye West, Common, Cormega and Mos Def.

Bikram Mishra, Presentation: Does Failure Actually Exist?

Bikram has an MBA in Leadership, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis management, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an emphasis in entrepreneurship, and an Associate of Science. All earned while he was incarcerated.

Elias Piccard, CEO/Barber/Father/Husband

Title Of Presentaion: A Parents Purpose Through Any Challenge

After moving to Florida in 1992 form NYC Queens Elias had wanted to open his own barbershop. In 2003, Uppercuts was established in the heart of Orlando and his roster of celebrity athletes as clients has kept him being able to do it his way. Life truly started for him on April 6 2006 when his son was diagnosed with autism.

Ernie G, Empowerment Comedian

Title of Presentation: WeRiseUP: The Future of Humanity!

For over 20 years, Ernie G has been a Latino entertainer and comedian. He has been featured on TV shows such as Comedy Central’s “Make Me Laugh,” B.E.T.’s “Comic View,” Ed McMahon’s “Next Big Star,” & Sí TV’s “Funny is Funny!”

Grant Anderson, CEO/President of Paragon Space Development Corp

Title of talk is: Being Human Means Being There. Human Space Flight Takes Humanity with it to the Stars

Grant is a leader in the life support in extreme environments field and has led the systems & conceptual design of multiple spacecraft under contract to Lockheed Martin, NASA, Inspiration Mars Foundation & others.

Jason Flitton, Business Owner/Serial Entrepreneur. Presentation: The Power to Brainwash

Jason is a business executive currently in Orlando Florida. He has years of education experience in businesses, marketing, technologies, music, and the arts.

Jody Beyer, Police Officer. Title: Policing The Police

Jody has been a certified law enforcement officer for over 13 years in the central Florida area. She has proactively served within a variety of capacities, including: road patrol officer, specialized traffic unit, community relations, public information officer, grant writer, and extra duty coordinator. Jody has managed specialized crime watch programs and served as the Executive Director of Police Activities League for 10 years. Her passion for excellence within public service has been demonstrated through the implementation of humane social service programs such as “ Project Home-Bound”. This program reduced police calls related to indigent individuals, resulting in an 80% reduction of required law enforcement response. Jody believes that law enforcement officers are the front line social servants and that they should be highly educated in order to best serve the citizens of their communities. Her vision for transparent policing, as well as enlightening the public about the human side of police officers, is the focus and primary goal within both her speech, and her career.

Matej Harangozo, Serial Entrepreneur. Presentation: How has our Species Evolution Affect our Creation & Consumption of Music

Matej Harangozo is an experienced, award-winning entrepreneur, innovative technologist & leading web/software systems visionary.



This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at www.tedxwinterpark.com/shop. Tickets are general admission and include access to the TEDxWinterPark after party. As a TEDxWinterPark attendee, you will be a part of our studio audience and you may end up on film.

About TEDxWinterPark: TEDxWinterPark is an independently organized TED event. The TEDx Program is designed to help communities, organizations, and individuals to spark conversation and connection through local TED-like experiences. Want to know more? Visit www.tedxwinterpark.com or email Info@tedxwinterpark.com. | Facebook | Twitter

Media Contact:

Faceless Technologies

Public Relations

Address: 999 Denver 18th Street Suite 3000

Denver, CO 80202

Phone: (800) 357-1299 EXT. 350

Email: PR@facelesstechnologies.com

www.faceless.marketing

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.