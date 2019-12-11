Anthem Injury Lawyers Sponsors 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive to support HELP of Southern Nevada

Anthem Injury Lawyers sponsor 98.5 KLUC’s annual Holiday Toy Drive to support HELP of Southern Nevada.

HENDERSON, NV, USA, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthem Injury Lawyers Sponsors 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive to support HELP of Southern NevadaLas Vegas, NV (December 8, 2019) - Anthem Injury Lawyers sponsor 98.5 KLUC’s annual Holiday Toy Drive to support HELP of Southern Nevada. Toys will be collected from December 2- 13 and distributed to local kids and families of Southern Nevada.98.5 KLUC’s morning show The Chet Buchanan Show hosts their 21st annual toy drive. This year the radio station will collect donations like gift cards, bikes, board games, and other toys for kids and families in need of assistance this holiday season. All donations will benefit HELP of Southern Nevada so they can provide approved families with toys to surprise their children for the holidays.HELP of Southern Nevada is a non-profit organization incorporated by the Junior League of Las Vegas in 1970. HELP assists the homeless, the poor, and those in crisis to overcome barriers through direct services, trainings, and referrals to community sources. The organization prides itself on being 100% local and 100% accountable. Its programming includes:● Framing Hope Warehouse, a collaboration with The Home Depot Foundation that gives non-profit organizations access to low-cost home and building supplies● Holiday Assistance Programs, which includes their Turkey-A-Thon Thanksgiving assistance program, Adopt-A-Family program, and the KLUC Toy Drive● Social Services such as Emergency Resource Services, Homeless Services, Behavioral Health Services and a Mobile Crisis Intervention Team● Weatherization, assists low-income households with weather-related home improvements like refrigerator efficiency checks, repairing broken windows, and installing solar screens● Work Opportunities Readiness Center, empowers and prepares participants to enter or re-enter the workforce● Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, provides services to at-risk youth who are homeless or at risk of becoming homelessAward-winning personal-injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers are a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, NV serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in employment law and personal injury claims. They offer complimentary consultations.Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.For more information, contact:Geetika Sahni(702) 857-6000PR@AnthemInjuryLaw.comAnthem Injury Lawyers3145 St. Rose ParkwaySuite #220Henderson, Nevada 89052###



