A Guide: Hemp, CBD and the Food Retail Industry

By: Stephanie Harris, Chief Regulatory Officer, FMI

Since Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, there has been widespread confusion in the marketplace concerning hemp-derived products, especially those containing cannabidoil (CBD). Although the Farm Bill took the early steps toward legalizing hemp and hemp-derivatives, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still prohibits the addition of CBD to foods or dietary supplements, while a patchwork of state laws have emerged. The door appears to be open for topical products containing CBD, however, companies should be cautious making certain health claims or using other marketing tactics.

How can your company navigate the emerging and changing regulatory framework while addressing the rising consumer demand for CBD products? Carefully. FMI has compiled a resource guide to help our member companies account for the many federal and state policies currently in place and to anticipate the unpredictable and changing regulatory landscape in the months to come.

Our guide breaks down the legal status of CBD, while also providing some general information on what CBD is and how it can be used. This guidance is intended to serve as a resource for those in the food retail industry looking to better understand CBD products.

Here are a few areas that the guide addresses: