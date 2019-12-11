MENTIS Features in Gartner Market Guide for Data Masking for the Fourth Straight Year

MENTIS features as a leading vendor in the Market Guide for data masking.

The threat and compliance environments are constantly evolving & this also fuels the need to protect the data sufficiently. With MENTIS, you can secure your data without affecting your business needs.” — Rajesh Parthasarathy, CEO of MENTIS

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gartner’s most recent Market Guide for Data Masking publication again features MENTIS as a leader in the space.The report focuses on the critical elements of the data masking lifecycle, which include static data masking, dynamic data masking (repository, proxy, API, and application deployment), data redaction for unstructured and semi-structured data, and data and relationship discovery.The November 26th report states, “By 2022, consistent enterprise-wide use of Data Masking or similar deidentification techniques will increase to 50%, an increase from 20% in 2018.” They added, “There is a definite convergence in data de-identification techniques. 75% of all data security vendors will be offering masking, encryption, and tokenization capabilities by 2022.”MENTIS has pioneered the data masking space since its founding and has added new capabilities with each release as the threat landscape evolves. MENTIS’ sensitive data security platform protects sensitive data across its life in a system, from sensitive data discovery, static data anonymization, and dynamic data anonymization, to data monitoring and data retirement. These capabilities, combined with the data firewalls and two-factor authentication, make MENTIS a uniquely comprehensive security solution.“The threat and compliance environments are constantly evolving, and this also fuels the need to protect the data sufficiently. With MENTIS, you can secure your data without affecting day-to-day business needs. Independent mentions from respected analysts like Gartner reinforces our focus and passion for innovating and leading the market with technology solutions in data and application security that drive real value to customers,” noted Rajesh Parthasarathy, CEO of MENTIS.MENTIS Director Suresh Sundaram continued, “We are extremely proud to be featured in Gartner’s data masking market guide, consecutively for the fourth year. MENTIS has been a visionary in this data security, and we are glad to have this independent affirmation.”The enterprise-ready platform uses shared sensitive data intelligence and a common database architecture across products, brings clear segregation of duties capabilities, and adds ease of implementation on a low-overhead/high-performance architecture.MENTIS protects data across on-premise, hosted, and cloud environments; Production, Pre-Production, Non-Production, mainframe and relational databases; and file servers.Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Founded in 2004, MENTIS was one of the first companies in the then-new data security market. Guided by a visionary founder with a deep grounding in both business and technology, MENTIS immediately began to innovate and has never since stopped. Known for its responsiveness to the moving target that is risk and compliance, MENTIS continues to bring powerful products to the market, the result of the company’s deep analysis of new trends in risk, and collaboration with its customers to assess and weigh their current challenges.The MENTIS platform comprises a comprehensive solution that protects sensitive data along its lifecycle in the customer’s systems. Products provide capabilities from discovery, masking, and monitoring to data retirement.MENTIS protects the data of some of the most iconic industries and institutions in the world. Its customer roster includes internet commerce pioneers and national airlines, higher education institutions ranging from the Ivy League to Land Grant schools, international industrial behemoths, and retail giants, and global enterprises in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.