Independent designer fashion retailer Zee & Co grows business with Eurostop retail systems

Successful family-owned business renowned for bringing designer fashion to the high street streamlines fulfilment in new warehouse operations with Eurostop

LONDON, UK, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has announced that Zee & Co, an established, independent designer fashion retailer for men, women and children, has invested in Eurostop stock management software and retail POS system to support its growing business. Established over thirty years ago, the family run business is renowned as an early pioneer of bringing designer fashion to the high street, mixing the latest styles from new, up-and-coming labels and established designers. Zee & Co selected Eurostop e-pos touch and till hardware for their four stores in London and Essex, as well as e-rmis software to manage its wide range of stock. Eurostop has also provided a connected warehouse and fulfilment module, delivering efficient, automated replenishment and fulfilment across the stores and online. Further integration with Zee & Co’s Magento website, designed by e commerce specialist Inchoo , enables the retailer to provide seamless customer service to support both online and instore purchases.Using Eurostop’s stock control system, Zee & Co has an overview of all stock and sales, enabling it to manage its entire retail estate from one central application. The warehouse module supports automated stock re-ordering, picking and despatch for Zee & Co’s high street stores, tailored to pre-set target levels. The fulfilment module enables the retailer to ensure it provides fast fulfilment for customer orders from the website, a key selling point for Zee & Co.Phillip Moylan, Sales Manager at Eurostop said; “For businesses like Zee & Co, it is important to invest in new retail systems to support growing operations. Increasing stock inventories, adding new store outlets and providing omni-channel shopping requires robust, functionally rich systems that are easy to use and help retailers to track stock end-to-end – from merchandising, through to sales to despatch. Live sales and stock data and being able to report on best-selling lines or loss leaders, can make a significant difference to a retailer’s bottom line and profitability.”



