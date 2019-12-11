Independent designer fashion retailer Zee & Co grows business with Eurostop retail systems
Successful family-owned business renowned for bringing designer fashion to the high street streamlines fulfilment in new warehouse operations with Eurostop
Using Eurostop’s stock control system, Zee & Co has an overview of all stock and sales, enabling it to manage its entire retail estate from one central application. The warehouse module supports automated stock re-ordering, picking and despatch for Zee & Co’s high street stores, tailored to pre-set target levels. The fulfilment module enables the retailer to ensure it provides fast fulfilment for customer orders from the website, a key selling point for Zee & Co.
Phillip Moylan, Sales Manager at Eurostop said; “For businesses like Zee & Co, it is important to invest in new retail systems to support growing operations. Increasing stock inventories, adding new store outlets and providing omni-channel shopping requires robust, functionally rich systems that are easy to use and help retailers to track stock end-to-end – from merchandising, through to sales to despatch. Live sales and stock data and being able to report on best-selling lines or loss leaders, can make a significant difference to a retailer’s bottom line and profitability.”
