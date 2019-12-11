Angola reaffirms commitment to anti-human trafficking

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 11 - Angola’s minister of Justice and Human Rights Francisco Queiroz Tuesday in Luanda reiterated the country's engagement in implementing regional and international plans to combat human trafficking, aimed at reducing the negative impact of this evil. ,

Within the framework of this strategy, Angola is in the final stage in terms of outlining a national action plan to fight against human trafficking, Francisco Queiroz told an opening ceremony of the 6th National Conference on Human Rights.

At the meeting, which also marked the 71st anniversary of International Human Rights Day, the minister recognised existing many challenges in the field of human rights.

He also said steps taken so far, in addition to cooperation with Angola's partners, confirm that the country is on the right track and the human rights situation will continue to make permanent progress.

In his speech, the minister of Justice considered the fight against human trafficking one of the top priorities of the Angolan State.

The representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Angola, Abubacar Sultan, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to promote and protect human rights in collaboration with the Angolan Government.

Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on 10th December. The day is celebrated internationally to honour 10th Dec 1948, when the UN adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

