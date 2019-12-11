THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) H.R. 5038 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) Conference Report to Accompany S. 1790 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule) Begin Consideration of H.R. 3 – Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone/Rep. Neal/Rep. Scott (VA) – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule) Postponed Vote (1 Vote) Motion to Table the Motion to Reconsider H.R. 729 – Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act



