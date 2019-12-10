SPUD.ca Offers Single-Use Packaging Solution to Vendors Through Takeback Program Expansion

SPUD.ca,a leader in Canadian grocery e-commerce, is feeding the growing appetite for packaging responsibility through the expansion of their takeback program.

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery (SPUD.ca), a leader in Canadian grocery e-commerce known for its bold and innovative sustainability initiatives, today announced that it is expanding its packaging Takeback program.

The original takeback program was launched in February as the company’s strategy to take responsibility for their private label packaging, Be Fresh. Since the program’s launch, the company has reclaimed thousands of their product’s packaging which is then sent to a specialized recycling company to be turned into new products like outdoor furniture.

These single-use pouches represent a growing trend within the food industry to use flexible plastic to package goods. Popularity of the packaging stems from its affordability and effectiveness in keeping food fresh. In a growing era of socially and environmentally conscious consumers however, SPUD.ca’s knew they had to take responsibility for the packaging they were putting out into the world.

“Our strategy is to focus on recycling as only 10% of recyclable packaging is recycled in Canada,” stated Peter van Stolk, SPUD.ca’s CEO. “If your product is packaged in hard-to-recycle packaging, we will invite SPUD customers to return the packaging to us in their SPUD bin and SPUD will recycle it through our circular solution and partnerships with specialized recycling companies.”

As customers increasingly demand packaging responsibility, SPUD.ca’s program will be a game changer for many vendors to finally have a tangible way to respond to this call for action. Nature’s Path has been the first vendor to join SPUD.ca’s Takeback program, although van Stolk boldly states: “In 2020, our goal is to be the first grocery store in Canada responsible for all the packaging we sell”.

On the company’s website, SPUD.ca’s vendors are encouraged to join the program. The updated list of participating vendors will be announced in the new year.



About SPUD

Founded in 1997 in Vancouver, Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery Inc. is a pioneer of grocery delivery in Canada. With a mission of changing the world one bite at a time and passion for a sustainable food system, SPUD's goal is to use its connection to local and organic food to help improve the places where we live and work. From this vision, Be Fresh Local Market was proudly cultivated by SPUD, with the first store opening in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood in 2015. Be Fresh currently serves five local communities in Vancouver. In 2017, Blush Lane Organic Market joined the SPUD family supporting Edmonton and Calgary across five locations. SPUD is a leader in Western Canada's local and organic food movement. For more information, visit www.spud.ca.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.