Silverthread Capital Corporation Expands Services With New Hires

Silverthread Capital Corporation

Small Independent Boutique Capital Advisory Firm Attracts Talent With Its Novel Business Model

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverthread Capital Corporation, formerly a portfolio company of a successful NYC based alternative asset management firm continues its growth as an independent Intermediary providing capital advisory to owners of commercial real estate.

Adam J Petriella, Managing Partner is pleased to announce the expansion of the Silverthread network. The most recent professionals to join the company are Richard Garfinkel, Jay Arana, and Dante Shackelford. Each of these professionals brings with them years of deal-making and finance intermediary experience and relationships.

"Silverthread is a unique platform with a simple premise, Intermediaries are the stars and thus recognized with higher compensation and support than legacy mortgage-brokerage business models are able or willing to provide," said Petriella.

Each of the new hires will be market leaders in New York, Connecticut, and Michigan, respectively.



