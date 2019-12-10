2X Grammy Nom, Martha Wash, (yes, the same one from “It’s Raining Men”), drops new album, Love & Conflict, Jan 6, 2020

Martha Wash Love & Conflict Album

Purple Rose Records prepares for Martha Wash's latest celebration of music, Love & Conflict, available worldwide Jan 6, 2020

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 10, 2019FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMARTHA WASH’S NEW ALBUMLOVE & CONFLICTSET FOR RELEASE ON JANUARY 6th, 2020FIRST SINGLE “NEVER ENOUGH MONEY” OUT JANUARY 6TH, 2020Martha Wash tends to be the singer everyone recognizes. She is the powerful voice behind such classic hits as “It’s Raining Men”, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Carry On”. Now with the release of her new album Love & Conflict, everyone will also know the name Martha Wash. The album is fearless, groundbreaking and shows that Martha has plenty to say outside of the confines of dance/club music. This eclectic collection of mesmerizing blues-rock and adult contemporary songs is a stylistically adventurous journey for the legendary two-time Grammy-nominated singer. The songs are genuinely heartfelt and there is a connection in that every song has a positive message. The one constant is the amazingly powerful and confident voice of Marth Wash.Love & Conflict has Martha collaborating with Canadian producer Sami Basbous and his team. “My producers took me out of my comfort zone and into a new musical direction and the results are both uplifting and thought-provoking. I think that everyone will relate to the lyrics on this album and each listener will get their own message from the music,” explains Martha Wash.The first single “Never Enough Money” is a dirty, gritty no-nonsense blues rocker that addresses greedy jerks and can be seen as a statement for where we are heading as a society in today’s ever-changing world culture.Link here for “Never Enough Money” https://soundcloud.com/purple-rose-records/never-enough-money The mastery of Love & Conflict is to balance Martha’s past to the present building on her legacy. Martha opens her voice with a conscience. The culture of Love & Conflict is deftly mixing genres. It is pushing hearts and minds into listening, moving, caring and soul-searching. In Love & Conflict Martha frees herself and spreads the enlightenment of love and humanity.TRACKLISTING FOR LOVE & CONFLICT1. Glamour Flows2. Like Fire3. Soaring Free4. Flowers Blossom5. Never Enough Money6. Don’t Forget My Name7. Honey, My Friend8. Rise & ShineFor more information:



