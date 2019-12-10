Hoyer Statement on USMCA Trade Agreement

“I am glad that negotiators were able to reach agreement on a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that could be brought before the Congress for consideration. I will be reading through it very carefully to make sure that it is fully enforceable, sufficiently protects American workers from outsourcing, and helps contribute to growth in American exports and economic prosperity. Any trade agreements we make must help expand opportunity for workers and their families in our country. I will continue to consult closely with workers, with business leaders, and with my colleagues to make sure that the House considers a trade agreement that can help all Americans get ahead, not only those already doing well.”