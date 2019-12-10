$7,000 Reward Announced for Rolling Stones Altamont Speedway 12/6/69 Concert Poster

A $7,000 Reward is Offered For This Rolling Stones Altamont Speedway 12/6/69 Concert Poster

We’re hoping our record breaking $7,000 reward for this popular Rolling Stones poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.” — Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $7,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Rolling Stones Altamont Speedway 12/6/69 concert poster. The poster was created to advertise a free performance by the Rolling Stones on December 6, 1969, at the Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California.

“The market for vintage concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage Rolling Stones concert posters,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $7,000 reward for this popular Rolling Stones poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a Rolling Stones Altamont Speedway concert poster, or any other vintage Rolling Stones concert poster you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search.

For example, Psychedelic Art Exchange is offering a $10,000 reward for any Rolling Stones Charlotte Coliseum 11/15/65 concert poster. To get top dollar for your vintage Rolling Stones concert poster, call Scott Tilson at 760-898-9837 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.



