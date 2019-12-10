Global Medical Packaging Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

New Market Study, Report "Medical Packaging Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Has been Added.

Introduction/Report Summary:

Current Scenario and Outlook of Medical Packaging Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Medical Packaging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Medical Packaging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The healthcare industry is rapidly evolving due to an increased demand for healthcare facilities. This has led to the development of advanced equipment and instruments to improve the efficiency of treatments. These high-tech devices and instruments need sustainable packaging that protects them from damage. The same applies to pharmaceutical drug manufacturing companies who are looking for better medical packaging materials for the safe transport of their drugs.

The market for packaging materials has been growing due to a change in the lifestyle of people, increase in disposable incomes and of course, the advancement in medical technology. These developments in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries have not only increased the existing market but is also expected to contribute to the expansion of the market in the upcoming years.

Key markets

When it comes about the key players of the industry, the names like Avery Dennison, 3M, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, CCL Industries, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles, Bemis, Sonoco Products, WestRock. etc. do appear at the front Row..

Segmentation

The market for global medical packaging can be segmented based on the end-user and product type.

Based on End-User, the market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Based on the product type, the packaging market can be segmented into:

Pouches

Bags

Clamshell Packs

Trays

Syringes

Caps and Closures

Blister Packages

Cartons, Boxes and Containers

Other Products

Among these segments, the blister packages segment is the most important and popular format and is also expected to have the highest growth in the upcoming years. Though blister packaging is used for devices like catheters, injection syringes and other medical instruments, it is most popularly used in pharmaceutical product packaging. This segment is popular because it provides seal integrity and a high degree of the microbial barrier, and also protects medication from moisture as well.

Regional Analysis

The global market for medical packaging can be classified regionally into – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East Asia & Africa. Currently, North America dominates the segment and is said to continue to dominate in the forecasted period as well. The main reason for this is the strong presence of the pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in the country, the research and development that has been increasing over the past decade or so.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next few years due to the growing population, growing economy, and increased demand for better healthcare infrastructure.

Industry News

There has been the incorporation of IoT in healthcare and its systems that is also done with medical packaging as it helps to track every package of device, medicine, and record any medication that has been consumed etc. There has been a rise in the intelligent as well as interactive packaging that is easy to track using smart devices, and some have also been integrated with RFID.

