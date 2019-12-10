E-Commerce Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024

Global E-Commerce Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

Global e-commerce market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for e-commerce in emerging countries. Rapid growth in millennial population in emerging markets, rising smartphone and internet penetration, access to online payment options, and technological advances such as big data and cloud-based e-commerce platforms are driving the e-commerce industry.

The global E-commerce market should reach $5,879.1 billion by 2022 from $2,682.1 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The market for e-commerce is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Amazon, JD.com, Alibaba, Apple and Walmart. Amazon accounted for the largest share of the market for e-commerce in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from food and personal care segment which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included risein disposable incomes and growth in internet penetration in emerging markets.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for e-commerce, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the e-commerce market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the e-commerce market. India and china are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively. The market is challenged by restraints such as online security risks and inefficient e-commerce business models.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the e-commerce market by type, including apparel and accessories, electronic and media, food and personal care and furniture and appliances.

Report Includes:

- 94 data tables

- A detailed overview and an industry analysis of the global e-commerce market

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Identification of major drivers and restraints, along with key trends and technology updates that affect the market

- Quantification and segmentation of the global e-commerce market by geography and product offerings, such as apparel and accessories, electronics and media, food and personal care, and furniture and appliances

- Company profiles of leading players in the market, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., JD.com, Inc. and Walmart, Inc.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 E-commerce Market Characteristics

Chapter 4 E-commerce Market Size and Growth

Chapter 5 E-commerce Market Trends and Strategies

Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 7 E-commerce Market Segmentation

Chapter 8 E-commerce Market Regional and Country Analysis

Chapter 9 E-commerce Market Customer Information

Chapter 10 Global E-commerce Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 13 Western Europe E-commerce Market

Chapter 14 Western Europe E-commerce Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 15 Eastern Europe E-commerce Market

Chapter 16 Eastern Europe E-commerce Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 17 North America E-commerce Market

Chapter 18 North America E-commerce Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 19 South America E-commerce Market

Chapter 20 South America E-commerce Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 21 Middle East E-commerce Market

Chapter 22 Africa E-commerce Market

Chapter 23 E-commerce Market Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD.

AMAZON.COM INC.

APPLE INC.

JD.COM INC.

WALMART INC.



Chapter 24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the E-commerce Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

Pet Smart Acquired Chewy.Com

Walmart Acquired Jet.com

Liberty Interactive Acquired Zulily

Alibaba Acquired Lazada Group

Amazon Acquired souq.com

Flipkart Acquired Myntra

Jet Acquired ShoeBuy

Myntra Acquired Jabong



Chapter 25 Appendix

NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

E-commerce Market

Research Methodology

Chapter 26 References

