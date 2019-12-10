Verma is a partner at the Edgewood Group.,a family office based in Silicon Valley, California.

LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vishal Verma joins the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council

We are honored to have Vishal Verma join the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council and take his place among many inspired dedicated business and community leaders members committed to continuing Robert F. Kennedy’s legacy to stand against oppression and fight for justice.

Verma is a partner at the Edgewood Group., a family office based in Silicon Valley, California, and serves as a member of the board of Darwin Ventures, Edgewood Networks, Gamma Security, HAL- Edgewood, HSMC, Westly Group, UC Merced and Witt Capital. He is also an advisor to MatrixPrecise,AIi, Nivasoft, Plethy, ZapEdge and a senior advisor to the Honorable Dick Gephardt and Honorable Secretary Michael Chertoff on their international strategy consulting services.

Along with Ethel Kennedy, as well as President Bill Clinton, Amartya Sen, Caroline Kennedy, Archbishop Tutu, and other Nobel Peace Prize laureates, additional members of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council include leaders in government, business, and entertainment to guide us through these changing times.”

Led by human rights activist and lawyer Kerry Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has advocated for a more just and peaceful world since 1968. We work alongside local activists to ensure lasting positive change in governments and corporations. Our team includes leading attorneys, advocates, entrepreneurs and writers united by a commitment to social justice. Whether in the United States or abroad, our programs have pursued strategic litigation on key human rights issues, educated millions of students in human rights advocacy and fostered a social good approach to business and investment.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights holds governments accountable for human rights abuses through litigation and advocacy; works with the investment community on the relationship between human rights issues and investment outcome; and trains the next generation of human rights defenders through our human rights education and young leaders programs.- https://rfkhumanrights.org/-



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.