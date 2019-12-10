Application Security Testing Software Market 2019, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2024
A New Market Study, titled “Application Security Testing Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Application Security Testing Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Application Security Testing Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Application Security Testing Software market. This report focused on Application Security Testing Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Application Security Testing Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Application Security Testing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Security Testing Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
JetBrains
Synopsys
Perforce (Klocwork)
Micro Focus
SonarSource
Checkmarx
Veracode
CAST Software
Parasoft
WhiteHat Security
GrammaTech
Idera (Kiuwan)
Embold
RIPS Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Static Code Analysis (SCAT)
Dynamic Code Analysis (DCAT)
Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Application Security Testing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Application Security Testing Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Security Testing Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application Security Testing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Static Code Analysis (SCAT)
1.4.3 Dynamic Code Analysis (DCAT)
1.4.4 Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application Security Testing Software Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Application Security Testing Software Market Size
2.2 Application Security Testing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Application Security Testing Software Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)
2.2.2 Application Security Testing Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 JetBrains
12.1.1 JetBrains Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.1.4 JetBrains Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 JetBrains Recent Development
12.2 Synopsys
12.2.1 Synopsys Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.2.4 Synopsys Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Synopsys Recent Development
12.3 Perforce (Klocwork)
12.3.1 Perforce (Klocwork) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.3.4 Perforce (Klocwork) Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Perforce (Klocwork) Recent Development
12.4 Micro Focus
12.4.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.4.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.5 SonarSource
12.5.1 SonarSource Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.5.4 SonarSource Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SonarSource Recent Development
12.6 Checkmarx
12.6.1 Checkmarx Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.6.4 Checkmarx Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Checkmarx Recent Development
12.7 Veracode
12.7.1 Veracode Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.7.4 Veracode Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Veracode Recent Development
12.8 CAST Software
12.8.1 CAST Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.8.4 CAST Software Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 CAST Software Recent Development
12.9 Parasoft
12.9.1 Parasoft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.9.4 Parasoft Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Parasoft Recent Development
12.10 WhiteHat Security
12.10.1 WhiteHat Security Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Application Security Testing Software Introduction
12.10.4 WhiteHat Security Revenue in Application Security Testing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 WhiteHat Security Recent Development
12.11 GrammaTech
12.12 Idera (Kiuwan)
12.13 Embold
12.14 RIPS Technologies
Continued….
