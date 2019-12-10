Epoxy Resins Market 2019 Analysis by Supply chain Trends and Top Industry Players

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Epoxy Resins -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The global market for components of epoxy resins reached $7.0 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $7.5 billion in 2016 to nearly $10.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% for 2016-2021.

The scope of this report is broad and covers many different types of epoxy and hardeners used globally in various types of applications. The market is broken down by major types of epoxy and hardeners, by region, by application and by curing agents. Revenue forecasts from 2015 to 2021 are given for each major type of epoxy and hardener with their applications and regional markets.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for epoxy resins. It explains the major market drivers of the global epoxy resin industry, current trends within the industry, major industry challenges, and the regional dynamics of the global epoxy and hardeners market. The report concludes with a special focus on the supplier landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the epoxy resin industry globally with discussion of the market share of the major players by region.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets and applications for epoxy resins.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

- Identification of trends that will affect the use of epoxy resins and their major end-use application markets.

- Information pertaining to the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

- Breakdowns of data by geography and application.

Supplier Landscape and Company Profiles :

3M Co

Adeka India Private Limited

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Ashland

Atlas Polymers Ltd

Atul Ltd

Axson Technologies/Sika Axson US

BASF

Blue Star New Chemical Materials Co Ltd

Cabot Corp

Chang Chun Plastics Co Ltd

Doctor Resin & Chemicals

Dow Chemical Company

I Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

Epic Resins

Epoxy Base Electronic Material Corp Ltd

Hexion Inc

Huangshan Zhengjie New Materials Co Ltd

Huntsman Corp

Hydrite Chemical Co

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co Ltd

Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

Kolon Industries Inc

Kukdo Chemical Co Ltd

Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc

Leuna Harze GmbH

Nama Chemicals

Nan Ya Plastics Corp

Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd

Olin Corp

PPG Industries

Rica SNC

Royce International

SF Composites

Sika AG

Sinopec Baling Company

Solvay Inc

Spolek Pro Chemickou a Hutnivyrobu (Spolchemie)

System Three Resins Inc

Continued...

