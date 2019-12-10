Epoxy Resins Market 2019 Analysis by Supply chain Trends and Top Industry Players
Description
The global market for components of epoxy resins reached $7.0 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $7.5 billion in 2016 to nearly $10.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% for 2016-2021.
The scope of this report is broad and covers many different types of epoxy and hardeners used globally in various types of applications. The market is broken down by major types of epoxy and hardeners, by region, by application and by curing agents. Revenue forecasts from 2015 to 2021 are given for each major type of epoxy and hardener with their applications and regional markets.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for epoxy resins. It explains the major market drivers of the global epoxy resin industry, current trends within the industry, major industry challenges, and the regional dynamics of the global epoxy and hardeners market. The report concludes with a special focus on the supplier landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the epoxy resin industry globally with discussion of the market share of the major players by region.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets and applications for epoxy resins.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
- Identification of trends that will affect the use of epoxy resins and their major end-use application markets.
- Information pertaining to the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.
- Breakdowns of data by geography and application.
