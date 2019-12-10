Trauma Fixation Devices and Equipment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Trauma is referred to as a physical injury, such as burn, sprain, fracture, etc., caused by an external source. The rising incidents of accidents and crimes have led to a rising demand for trauma fixation devices and equipment in the healthcare sector on the global front. This report assessed the global trauma fixation devices and equipment market based on the growth propellers and inhibitors observed. It also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of these market divergences on the future trajectory of the market. The opportunities and untapped potential of the market for trauma fixation devices and equipment indicate a healthy growth rate in the foreseeable future. It further unravels that new players might enter the market with the developments in the healthcare technology industry.

One of the key drivers of the trauma fixation devices and equipment markets the rising number of road accidents. Every year over a million people around the world succumb to road accident injuries. The statistical of non-fatal injuries exceed 20 million marks on average. These figures highlight the importance of trauma fixation devices. Increasing patient population is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market in the near future. Also, crimes such as murder, robbery, etc. have shown a rise in number over years. It is presumed to spur demand for trauma fixation devices and equipment in the forthcoming years.

The increasing number of hospitals is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increasing procurement of trauma fixation devices and equipment for outpatient surgery is likely to propel proliferation of the market over the next few years. The medical device industry is witnessing constant technological developments. It is projected to unleash developmental potential for the manufacturers of trauma fixation devices in the foreseeable future. The exponential geriatric population is poised to bear a positive influence on the future trajectory of the trauma fixation devices and equipment market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the trauma fixation devices and equipment market have been segmented into internal fixation devices and external fixation devices.

On the basis of end-user, the trauma fixation devices and equipment market have been segmented into Hospitals, Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of product, the trauma fixation devices and equipment market have been segmented into Metal plates and screws, pins/wires, Nails and rods, Circular fixator, Hybrid fixator, and Unilateral fixator.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segments of the global trauma fixation devices and equipment market are - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. North America witnesses thousands of road accidents every year. This is supposed to encourage the large-scale procurement of trauma fixation devices and equipment over the next few years, thus supporting market growth. The rising geriatric population in Asia-Pacific has been analyzed to be a major growth propeller.

Industry News:

In November 2019, a medical device company dedicated to spine surgery, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., has announced the launch of SafeOp Neural InformatiX System™.

