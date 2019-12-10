Thermal Barrier Coatings: Global Markets Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2024

Thermal Barrier Coatings -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status of and future prospects for thermal barrier coating technologies. The scope of the report includes thermal barrier coating technologies applied to gas turbines for aircraft, gas turbines for power generation and industrial gas turbines and diesel engines for marine and other application.

The report identifies and evaluates thermal barrier coating technology markets with keen potential for growth. The study also provides extensive quantification of the many important facets of market developments for advanced thermal barrier coating technologies development.

In addition to thermal barrier coating technologies, it also covers the many issues concerning the merits and future prospects of the thermal barrier coating technologies business, including corporate strategies, information technologies and the means for providing these highly advanced products and service offerings. It also covers in detail the economic and technological issues regarded by many as critical to the industry’s current state of change.

The report provides a review of the thermal barrier coating technologies industry and its structure, and the OEMs, MROs, manufacturers of PMA equipment and surface technology expert coaters involved in providing these coatings. The competitive position of the main players in the TBC market is well protected due to license restrictions by OEMs (e.g., GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, Safran) for sharing TBC solutions for hot section gas turbine for aircraft, particularly the high-pressure blades and vanes.

Manufacturers of PMA parts have received approval through aircraft regulating agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and National Aero and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (Nadcap). This has narrowed down the competition in TBC related solutions applied to gas turbines used in aircraft. On the other hand, gas turbines used in the power generation industry and other industrial stationary applications have a large number of approved MROs globally to repair and recoat the thermal barrier coatings on the hot section of gas turbines that undergo high-pressure blade/vane repair. These MROs follow approved quality certification procedures of OEMs (e.g., GE, Siemens, Rolls-Royce) for the bond coat and top coat.

The forecast tables represent the estimated value of the thermal barrier coating technologies added to the components of gas turbines and diesel engines as manufactured by the OEMs, MROs, PMA parts companies and coaters. In this report, the term revenue is equivalent to, and is used interchangeably with purchases, demand and sales. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and text are based on compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2016 through 2021. Because current 2016 dollar measures are used, these growth rates thus reflect the growth in volume or real growth, including the effects of price changes and changes in product/service mix.

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for thermal barrier coatings (TBC)

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

- Provide a detailed and comprehensive multi-client study of the market for thermal barrier coating technologies

- Extensive quantification of the important facets of market developments in the industry

- Discussion of the merits and future prospects of the thermal barrier coating technologies business

- Overview of international U.S. patents pertaining to TBC technology

- Profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers related to TBCREASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

Maximizing business opportunities in the thermal barrier coating technologies arena is a challenging task. Significant changes are taking place within this industry, which in

the past, has been dominated by a few multinational OEM (original equipment manufacturers), MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul) and PMA (Parts Manufacturer

Approval) equipment providers and surface technology expert coating companies with a “niche” technology to address the hot section of aircraft, power generation gas

turbines and marine diesel engines. Many external forces, including new developments in gas turbine technology, new thermal barrier solutions and new coating architectures, have driven the shift in the industry trend that is taking place.

Manufacturers/Suppliers Of Tbc Materials And Coating Equipment

Ald Vacuum Technologies Gmbh

Allied Power Group Llc

Ansaldo Energia

Basf Catalysts Llc

Belac Llc

Bodycote

Ceramic Coating Center Sas

Chromalloy

Cts Engines

Ellison Surface Technologies

Ethosenergy

Ets Power Group Inc.

Flame Spray Technologies B.V.

Ge Aviation

Ge Aviation Plant 2

General Electric (Switzerland) Gmbh

C. Starck Gmbh

Jarvis Airfoil Inc.

Liburdi Engineering

Lufthansa Technik Ag

Mapna Turbine Blade Eng. & Mfg.-Parto

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (Mhps)

Mtu Aeroengines Ag

Mtu Maintenance Hannover Gmbh

Oerlikon Metco Ag

Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney Global Service Partners (Gsp)

Praxair Surface Technologies Gmbh

Progressive Surface

Sulzer Indonesia

Pw Power Systems Inc.

Rge (Rajpurohit Group Of Enterprises)

Rolls-Royce Corp.

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Gmbh

Sandvik Osprey Ltd.

Sia Engineering Co. Ltd. (Siaec)

Siemens Industrial Turbomachinery Ab

Snecma America Engine Services (Sames)

Solar Turbines Inc.

Sulzer Turbo Services Houston Inc.

Sulzer Turbo Services Venlo Bv

Swain Tech Coatings Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Turbine Airfoil Coating And Repair Gmbh (Tacr Gmbh)

Turbocoating S.P.A.

S. Facility

Zircotec Ltd.

