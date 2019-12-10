Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprayed-In-Place Pipe (SIPP) Market:

Executive Summary

The report for the forecast period predicts an impressive growth rate for the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market in the near future. Most of the pipelines in developed countries such as the USA, Germany and Canada have reached or are almost nearing their retirement age and require rehabilitation for smooth functioning in the future. Furthermore, the key economies in developing regions are increasing their infrastructure expenditure in order to decrease water loss as well as to improve the quality of water. Both these factors are responsible for driving the growth of the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market.

Sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) technology is a trenchless rehabilitation method that is widely used to repair existing corroded, leaked or damaged pipelines. It involves a robotic lining system that develops and manufactures proprietary lining polymeric. SIPP works as a jointless and seamless pipe within a pipe that has the capacity to rehabilitate old pipelines ranging from 0.1 to 2.8 meters in diameter.

The governments and corporations in key segments are either spending large amounts towards infrastructure developments or accomodating their budgets for such large expenditures, which is one of the key factors driving the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market. Materials like cement mortar are an age old factor involved the rehabilitation of pipelines in the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market, are highly economical and provide the some of the best results. The cost effectiveness of such materials is also one of the driving factors for the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market. The sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) technology is one of the best rehabilitation methods as compared to other pipe repairing systems as it is a sustainable technology that doesn’t uproot the existing pipelines in place. The effectiveness of SIPP technology due to its technically advanced method is also a key factor that induces growth in the global market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market is segmented as 36 inches SIPP.

On the basis of application, the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market is segmented as water and sewer pipelines, oil and gas pipelines, chemical pipelines and others.

Trenchless rehabilitation technologies like the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) are replacing the old dig-and-replace method, which is ecpected to drive the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market growth.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market is broadly segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and others.

The North American segment of the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market is further segmented as the US, Canada and Mexico.

The European segment of the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market is further segmented as Germany, France, the UK and Spain.

The Asia-Pacific segment of the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market is further segmented as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore.

In terms of region, the North American segment is currently the larget market for sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) infrastructure, with USA being the largest market worldwide.

The Asia Pacific segment of sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market, particularly Japan, China and Australia are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Industry News

Among the top players in the sprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) market, Michels Corporation continues to be at the forefront. In 2019, the organisation has been once again recognised as a “Green Professional” in the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council Green Masters Program for businesses interested in the integration of sustainability and operations.

