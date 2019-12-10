Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Aerospace Robotics– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2019-2026



Market Overview:

The involvement of robotics in aerospace activities is continuously increasing with the constant growth of science and technology. The equipment has been utilized in several manufacturing and development fields; however, their involvement in the aerospace market has increased significantly recently. The previous decade has seen a significant evolution in aerospace robotics despite the popular belief of robotics being suitable only for detailed tasks. The robots are generally used to drill holes in components for fuselage alongside numerous detailed tasks, as well. The functionality of robotics is rapidly evolving, thus expanding its utilization prospects in the aerospace market as well. The robotics industry offered a relatively low ROI previously as it took companies over a decade to cover up the cost; however, the return recovery now has been brought down to months.

Top Key Players:

RobotWorx

Gudel AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

GEBE2

JH Robotics

Electroimpact Inc.

Industrial Designs M.Torres, Sau

Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka AG

ABB Group

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Comau

Segmentation:

The recent thorough study of aerospace robotics indicates a possible 25% increase in robotics production. The value of the robotic industry in 2018 was evaluated at approx. 32 billion U.S. dollars. Painting and drilling airframes are one of the most standard tasks the robots perform, while they can be used to construct aircraft engines as well. As the aerospace industry adapts with the use of robotics, we can categorize them into two broad categories.

Based on Types

Based on Usage and Application

These categories then can be sub-categorized as well:

Based on types: Collaborative and Traditional

Based on Applicability: Defense & Aerospace and Industrial

The traditional robotics perform the standard tasks while the collaborative ones can perform simultaneous tasks with other machinery.

The industrial usage of robotics results in quick goods production while the aerospace robotics help in building aircraft, etc.



Regional Analysis:

The evaluation of the aerospace robotics industry based on regional analysis indicates a strong possibility of the Asia-Pacific region to show substantial growth in its production and usage. The report accounts for every major region, including:

Europe (Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Poland, Russia, France)

United States

India

Japan

China

Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines)

Africa and the Middle East (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

South and Central America (Colombia, Mexico, Brazil)

It is anticipated for the Asia-Pacific region to record the most significant growth rate as the use of aerospace robotics alongside industrial robots is increasing in the region. The detailed analysis of the region indicates the strong possibility of China dominating the robotics adoption rate as the country’s aerospace robotic and electronic industry is continuously increasing. India is another Asia-Pacific country that plans to increase the use of military robotics by 2023.

Industry News:

The U.S. Army decided to utilize a portable standard ground robot platform for hosting numerous payloads of EOD (explosive ordnance disposal.) The Army officials announced a five-year contract to manufacture the CRS-H, also known as Common Robotic System – Heavy. The deal costs a whopping 109 million U.S. dollars and will offer the ability of safe rendering, identifying, and disposing of explosive devices and ammunition. The robots would prove to be handy to the homeland and military defence as they pack cameras, powerful arms, operator controller units, secure radios, and cargo carrier rack as well.

Table of Contents:

1 Aerospace Robotics Market Overview

2 Global Aerospace Robotics Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Aerospace Robotics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Aerospace Robotics Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Aerospace Robotics Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Aerospace Robotics Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Aerospace Robotics Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

Continued…..

