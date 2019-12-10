Medical Wearables: Beyond FitBit
This report provides an overview of the Fitness Wearables industry, which has gained momentum in the last five years. The report showcases the trends that are in vogue, the regions that are growing, the various types of fitness wearables available and the potential of the industry to provide solutions for a large population. The penetration in the most developed market is under 12%, hereby offering an opportunity for further expansion even in developed markets.
The report provides a brief description of global market for medical wearables beyond FitBit and how these medical wearables devices monitor blood sugar, glucose, and chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, and various other parameters.
As with any growing industry, there are bound to be challenges. The report also looks at some of those. The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the Fitness Wearables industry that might promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier.
The impetus for doing the report is to explore how divergent and vast this sector can be while showcasing how the opportunities it presents are continuously evolving.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for medical wearables beyond FitBit
- Discussion about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used
- Outlining factors such as compliance of patients with the treatment options provided by healthcare experts, developing a closer relationship with the physician, offering preventative and healthy habits and treatments to patients, enhancing lifestyle and awareness of patients that are fueling the growth of healthcare consumerism
- Data corresponding to unit shipments of medical wearable devices categorized as wrist-worn wearables, ear-worn wearables (excluding basic Bluetooth headphones), and connected clothing+
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Fitness Wearables: The #1 Fitness Trend of 2019
Introduction
Information Sources
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
What are Fitness Wearables?
Is This Part of a Larger Trend of Wearables?
Outside-Logistics and Navigation
Cities-Public Health and Transportation
Vehicles
Homes
Office Security and Energy
Factory
Retail
Offsite
Human-Health and Fitness
How Much Do We Know about the Medical Grade Wearables Sector?
Where Are Fitness Wearables Likely to be Worn?
The Head and Eyes
The Ear
The Body
Arms and Legs
The Wrist and Ankle
What Does My Fitness Wearable Measure? Is it Useful?
Steps
Distance Traveled
Floors Climbed
Calories Burned
Active Minutes
Specific Exercise Routine
Sleep Time and Sleep Quality
Heart Rate
Scores and Levels
What Are Fitness Wearables Evolving Into?
Smartwatches
Smart Earphones
Smart Glasses
Smart Clothing
Sports Tracking
Who Are the Customers here? How Can They be Classified?
By Age
By Commitment Level
Can We Have Some Product Buyer Insights?
Primary Research-The Naysayers
Primary Research-Those Who Said Aye
Are There Any Patents Here? Who Owns Them?
Where’s the Funding Flowing From?
How Did the Market Change These Last Few Years? Are the Biggies Holding On?
Smartwatches
Fitness Trackers
In Terms of Sales
How are the Geographic Regions Reacting? Anyone Apart from North America?
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Africa
Latin America
What Are the New Developments? Where Are We Headed?
What Are the Corporate Players Doing?
The Big Three
The Rest of the Pack
Watch Makers
Sports Brands
Conclusion
List of Tables
Table 1 : What Are the Top Fitness Trends of 2019?List of Figures
Figure 1 : What Sectors Are Part of the IoT Market?
Figure 2 : Medical Grade Wearables or Internet of Medical Things
Figure 3 : Wearables Applications
Figure 4 : Smartwatches and Some of Their Features
Figure 5 : Smart Earphones and Some of Their Features
Figure 6 : Smart Glasses and Some of Their Features
Figure 7 : Smart Clothing (Courtesy: Enflux)
Figure 8 : Some Factors That Users Consider When Purchasing a Wearable Device
Figure 9 : The Rise in Wearable Patents in the U.S.
Figure 10 : Top Three Products in the Smartwatch Segment
Figure 11 : Top Three in the Fitness Trackers Segment
Figure 12 : Top Three in the Fitness Trackers Segment (< $100)
Figure 13 : Organizations in the Wearables Tech Market Map (Non-exhaustive, 2018)
Figure 14 : Country-wise Comparison of Fitness Wearables Sales (Top Five)
Figure 15 : Country-wise Comparison of Fitness Wearables User Penetration (Top Five)
Continued...
