AI Writing Assistant Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

As the use of online mediums like email, online documentation and social media for sharing personal and professional information have increased, the use of AI Writing Assistant Software has seen a jump. AI writing assistant software helps users to draft their writing utilizing the power of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. The software can help in multiple writing processes, including rectifying grammar, suggesting tone, checking for plagiarism and also research.

The rise in AI writing assistant software has generated high value for writing-tools, and through a survey of the market will showcase the many opportunities for growth. The market for AI writing assistant software is represented through product type, application, regions and analysis of major writing assistants globally.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Grammarly

Frase

Skillroads

Ginger Software

Textio

Orpheus Technology

Articoolo

Cognifyd

WritingAssistant

AI-Writer

Cortx

Saleswhale

Qordoba

Ghotit

Resure Technology

Segmentation

AI writing assistant software can be segmented on product type and application of its usage. The rising trend showcases that users prefer cloud-based solutions that are easy to use and provide functionalities within their online usage, while on-premise installations are preferred by professionals who want the solutions to integrate with the many documentation solutions.

The analysis also showcases how the AI writing assistant software is used by individuals, enterprises and others for specific usage. This helps to analyse the profile of key players and customer segments to provide a forecast and growth opportunity in the market.

Regional Analysis

The use of AI writing assistant software is high in key regions like the Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), and Europe (Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France), and the United Kingdom. The other emerging markets for the product are APAC (India, China, Japan, Korea), the Middle East, Africa, and other Southeast Asian countries.

The analysis showcases the frontrunners ruling the industry in these regions with an examination on the profit margin, investment and deployment.

Industry News

Using analysis and reports through market surveys in 2019, AI writing assistant software is a booming industry with high demand from not just non-native users but also native users. The scope of the products can be analyzed through historical data since 2014 and showcases a rise in the usage that will be a trend until 2025. The major reasons for the demand for AI writing assistant software are the need for accuracy, professionalism, time-saving in error checking and high accuracy.

Also, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global AI Writing Assistant Software by Manufacturers

4 AI Writing Assistant Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

