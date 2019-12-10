Smoothie Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothies refer to a thick shake beverage, that is made of many healthy ingredients like milk, butter, almond milk, coconut milk, yogurt, and sherbet. Because of these many ingredients, smoothies are not only healthy but also tasty which contains dietary fibre and many other vitamins which are required for a healthy body. The consumption of smoothies is increasing because of its wonderful taste, health benefits and easily digestible. Smoothies are recommended by reputed doctors and gym trainers because of which it is not only gaining rapid popularity but also trust among consumers. This factor may drive the market of smoothies all over the world.

The global market of smoothies is expected to high rise in forecasted years in developing and emerging reasons because of being ready-to-eat. The mounting awareness among consumers for health and the rising demand for convenience and value are likely to drive the demand for the smoothie. The changing lifestyle and food habits among consumers, smoothies are not only working as a food replacement but also as healthy as any other food which is likely to drive the global market at a high rate. The habit of skipping food and intaking more carbohydrates in the form of snacks and fast food, smoothies are likely to work as a substitute which may be a major factor for amplifying demand.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4462223-global-smoothies-market-professional-survey-report-2019



The growing craze of looking good, slim and fit, is expected to be a major driver to boost the sale because smoothies are less fat. Smoothies can be easily consumed by those who are diabetic because of being low on sugar because of which the range of users is expected to grow which will boom the market. Because of its health benefits, smoothies are also likely to be consumed by those who would like to lose weight and is being recommended by doctors and trainers. In addition to that, these are healthier than any of the fast food and snacks with good taste, portable and convenient.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jamba Juice Company

MTY Food Group

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Bolthouse Farms

Dr. Smoothie Brands

Naked Juice

Happy Planet

Daily Harvest

Innocent

The Smoothie Company

J Sainsbury

Odwalla

Suja Juice

Market Segmentation

The smoothies market is segmented by product type and how it’s going to be distributed to fulfil the demand. By product type, the market is segmented into a fruit-based smoothie, dairy-based smoothies, and other product types. The fruit-based smoothie accounts for the prime market share and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market share globally. By distribution channel the market is segmented into hypermarket & supermarket, food & drink specialists, convenience stores. Hypermarkets are likely to grasp the highest share in the market due to changing shopping trends.

Regional Analysis:

North America is noted to account for the largest share in the global market followed by Asia Pacific region. In terms of consumption of smoothies, the United States is likely to dominate the market owing to health conditions, lifestyle and food habits. Furthermore, growing health consciousness and adoption of healthy but convenient food, countries like India, Japan and China are likely to witness a huge growth in the consumption of smoothies followed by Europen countries.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Smoothies

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smoothies

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Smoothies Regional Market Analysis

6 Smoothies Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Smoothies Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Smoothies Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Smoothies Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4462223-global-smoothies-market-professional-survey-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.