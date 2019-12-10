UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Market Synopsis:

UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) is also commonly famous as off-road vehicles or side by side vehicles. These are generally designed for specific purposes for the industries they are used in. In this report, the future trajectory of the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market has been studied in length and breadth. It suggests that the global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market is supposed to register expansion at a moderate rate of growth in the near future. The development of advance vehicles is anticipated to open new growth avenues for the players. Increasing shift towards electric automobiles is also going to impact the market for UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle). It is presumed to catalyze market growth rate in the foreseeable future.

The report indicates that the market is prognosticated to grow on the global front. Its growth rate can be credited to the increasing focus on the performance of the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle). The vehicle manufacturers are emphasizing on the enhancing the capacity of the vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to increase its applications over the next couple of years, thus, accelerating expansion of the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market. The industries that leverage the use of these vehicles are - defense, forestry, etc. The growth of the end-user verticals is projected to influence the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market greatly.

The rising use of UTVs in agriculture sector is poised to unleash growth potential for market participants m increasing investments in food security is poised to revolutionize the growth curve of the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market. In addition, the UTVs are also used for recreational purposes. Increasing income level of the global population is likely to emerge as a positive influence on the growth of the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market over the assessment period. However, some UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) provides limited safety to the driver. This might act as a challenge to the key players. However, recent developments in the industry indicate that the players are focusing on overcoming the limitation, which ensures a healthy future trajectory.

Market Analysis by Players:

Polaris

John Deere

Kawasaki

Yamaha Motor

Kubota

Arctic Cat

Honda

BRP

KYMCO

HSUN Motor

CFMOTO

Linhai Group

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market has been segmented into Displacement (CC): ≤ 400, Displacement (CC): 400-800, and Displacement (CC): ≥ 800.

On the basis of application, the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market has been segmented into work UTV, sport UTV, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segments of the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market assessed in this report are as follows - USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and others. North America is likely to witness product launches that are not only technologically advanced but also ensures better performance. It is supposed to boost the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market in the region in the foreseeable future. Asia Pacific also resonates tremendous growth potential for the next few years.

Industry News:

In November 2019, Tesla has announced the launch of an electric all terrain vehicle at the Cyber Trunk Event.

