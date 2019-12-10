Breath Biopsies: A Revolutionary Approach for Noninvasive Diagnosis
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Breath Biopsies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breath Biopsies Industry
Description
In the future, a variety of conditions may be diagnosed with a simple breath test. Researchers are looking beyond blood tests and solid/liquid biopsies to find other sources of information to diagnose disease. Every time an individual breathes, thousands of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and volatile fatty acids (VFAs), the breakdown products of lipids and proteins,1 are released into the breath. These novel biomarkers are by-products of metabolism, and can provide a snapshot of an individual’s health.
Report Includes:
- Detailed discussion on breath as a snapshot of an individuals’ health
- Assessment of the role of breath biopsy in drug development, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders and CNS diseases
- Discussion about proton‐transfer‐reaction time‐ of‐flight mass spectrometry (PTR‐ToF‐MS), gas chromatography time-of-flight mass spectrometers (GC-TOF-MS) and field asymmetric ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS)
- Coverage of latest developments in breath biopsy research & analysis and strategies adopted by institutes and start-up companies to identify and enhance breath biopsy in drug development
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4607224-breath-biopsies-a-revolutionary-approach-for-noninvasive-diagnosis
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Monitoring Volatile Organic Compounds
Introduction
Analyst's Credentials
WGR Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Value Proposition of Breath Testing
Value Proposition of Breath Testing
Technological Advances in Analytical Techniques
Technological Advances in Breath Collection
Chapter 3 Applications in Diagnostics
Identifying Food Intolerances
Guiding Asthma Treatment Decisions
Early Detection of Gastroesophageal and Lung Cancer
Diagnosing of Liver Disease and Personalizing Treatment
Breath Biopsy Could Revolutionize MS Diagnosis
Challenges for the Future Development of Breath Biopsies
The Future for Breath Biopsies
Chapter 4 Companies and Technologies for Which to Watch Out
Algernon Pharmaceuticals
Bedfont Scientific Breath Analyzers
Breath Diagnostics OneBreath Test
Cairn Diagnostics' 13C-Spirulina GEBT
Circassia's NIOX range
Ekips Technologies Breathmeter
Exalenz Biosciences' BreathID Systems
Menssana Research's BreathLink
Metabolic Solutions Gut-Chek
New England Breath Technologies Glucair
Owlstone Medical's ReCIVA
Chapter 5 References
List of Tables
Table 1 : Breathe Biopsies, Biomarkers and Applications
Table 2 : Approved FeNO Breath Tests
Table 3 : Breath Tests
Table 4 : Comparison of the Characteristics Available for Breath Analysis
Table 5 : Advances in Gas Phase Analytical Techniques
Table 6 : Companies Leading the Field in Breath Testing TechnologiesList of Figures
Figure 1 : VOC Analysis
Figure 2 : Breathtec Device, Owlstone’s ReCIVA® Breath Sampler
Continued...
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4607224-breath-biopsies-a-revolutionary-approach-for-noninvasive-diagnosis
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.