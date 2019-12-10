Breath Biopsies: A Revolutionary Approach for Noninvasive Diagnosis

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Breath Biopsies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

In the future, a variety of conditions may be diagnosed with a simple breath test. Researchers are looking beyond blood tests and solid/liquid biopsies to find other sources of information to diagnose disease. Every time an individual breathes, thousands of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and volatile fatty acids (VFAs), the breakdown products of lipids and proteins,1 are released into the breath. These novel biomarkers are by-products of metabolism, and can provide a snapshot of an individual’s health.

Report Includes:

- Detailed discussion on breath as a snapshot of an individuals’ health

- Assessment of the role of breath biopsy in drug development, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders and CNS diseases

- Discussion about proton‐transfer‐reaction time‐ of‐flight mass spectrometry (PTR‐ToF‐MS), gas chromatography time-of-flight mass spectrometers (GC-TOF-MS) and field asymmetric ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS)

- Coverage of latest developments in breath biopsy research & analysis and strategies adopted by institutes and start-up companies to identify and enhance breath biopsy in drug development

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Monitoring Volatile Organic Compounds

Introduction

Analyst's Credentials

WGR Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports



Chapter 2 Value Proposition of Breath Testing

Value Proposition of Breath Testing

Technological Advances in Analytical Techniques

Technological Advances in Breath Collection



Chapter 3 Applications in Diagnostics

Identifying Food Intolerances

Guiding Asthma Treatment Decisions

Early Detection of Gastroesophageal and Lung Cancer

Diagnosing of Liver Disease and Personalizing Treatment

Breath Biopsy Could Revolutionize MS Diagnosis

Challenges for the Future Development of Breath Biopsies

The Future for Breath Biopsies



Chapter 4 Companies and Technologies for Which to Watch Out

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Bedfont Scientific Breath Analyzers

Breath Diagnostics OneBreath Test

Cairn Diagnostics' 13C-Spirulina GEBT

Circassia's NIOX range

Ekips Technologies Breathmeter

Exalenz Biosciences' BreathID Systems

Menssana Research's BreathLink

Metabolic Solutions Gut-Chek

New England Breath Technologies Glucair

Owlstone Medical's ReCIVA



Chapter 5 References

List of Tables

Table 1 : Breathe Biopsies, Biomarkers and Applications

Table 2 : Approved FeNO Breath Tests

Table 3 : Breath Tests

Table 4 : Comparison of the Characteristics Available for Breath Analysis

Table 5 : Advances in Gas Phase Analytical Techniques

Table 6 : Companies Leading the Field in Breath Testing TechnologiesList of Figures

Figure 1 : VOC Analysis

Figure 2 : Breathtec Device, Owlstone’s ReCIVA® Breath Sampler

Continued...

