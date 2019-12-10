Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Bag-in-tube packaging is a modern and highly advanced packing concept. These packaging systems are usually used to pack the liquid or semi-liquid items. The tube is a squeezable container that can be used to store semi-liquid or liquid items in it. Bag-in-tube packaging film is usually round and oval in shape. This tube can be made up of paperboard, aluminium, or plastics. At one of the ends of bag-in-tube packaging, there is a round hole that allows the movement of items outside the tube.

The hole of bag-in-tube packaging can be covered by the cap. The nozzles of the tube can be of any shape. The other end of the packaging tube is closed with the help of folding or welding. The bag-in-tube packaging film is designed to be managed by hand pressure. Some of the common examples for the liquid present inside the tube are -

Ointments

Caulking

Toothpaste

The market report on the global bag-in-tube packaging market provides an overview of the market based on different product types, applications, and different regions. That report consists of crucial data on market shares of different segments and CAGR percentage.

The report highlights the value and volume of the bag-in-tube packaging market at global, regional, and company levels. The global Bag-in-Tube Packaging market accounted for US$180 million in the year 2018 and the market is further expected to reach US$570 million by the end of the year 2025, developing at a CAGR of about 15.4% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The report also provides a detailed overview of the bag-in-tube packaging market trends, dynamics, and competitive landscape. The report includes information on the historic and future aspects of the bag-in-tube packaging market.

Key Players

Smurfit Kappa Group

Industry-Bag

...

Segmentation

Regional Analysis

For simplicity in measuring variables such as manufacturing capacity, demand, and revenue, the report classifies the global market into the following geographical regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

