THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side)

H.R. 729 – Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act (Rep. Kilmer – Natural Resources)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate, makes in order 29 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

Suspensions (2 bills)

  1. H.R. 5035 – Television Viewer Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 5363 – FUTURE Act, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor/Ways and Means)
