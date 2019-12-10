THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) H.R. 729 – Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act (Rep. Kilmer – Natural Resources) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate, makes in order 29 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. Suspensions (2 bills) H.R. 5035 – Television Viewer Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 5363 – FUTURE Act, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor/Ways and Means) – FUTURE Act, as amended (Rep. Adams – Education and Labor/Ways and Means)