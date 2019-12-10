THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019
H.R. 729 – Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act (Rep. Kilmer – Natural Resources)
The Rule provides for one hour of general debate, makes in order 29 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.
Suspensions (2 bills)
