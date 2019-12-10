Educator and New Author, Combines Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning

Book Cover www.ExploringTheCore.com Author Photo Greg Mullen

Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning

Educate the whole child—improve the whole school.” — Greg Mullen

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educate the whole child—improve the whole school.Implementing evidence-based and innovative teaching practices can feel like juggling: if you have standards-basedlearning in one hand and social-emotional learning in the other, what do you do with cognitive development? This book shows you how to balance all three, combining these concepts into manageable, realistic plans for success.In clear, easy-to-follow language, master teacher and educational expert Greg Mullen introduces a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration.He also offers:• An integrated philosophy focused on self-directed learning and the whole child• Research sourced from CASEL and state programs and initiatives• Attention to academic inclusion, behavior intervention, and classroom management• Numerous illustrations, tables, and graphics• Tools and supplemental resources for implementation Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment is a skillfully balanced presentation for how to thoughtfully designand implement content standards, progress monitoring, and social emotional learning in the modern classroom.”—Ashley LaCroix, Technology Integrator, Wiscasset Elementary School, ME



