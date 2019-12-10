Attorney Marty Fogarty Interviewed Online Regarding When to Start Inheritance Planning

Estate planning attorney Marty Fogarty

In a recent interview with AskTheLawyers.com™, probate attorney Marty Fogarty urged everyone over age 18 to start taking some basic estate planning measures.

When you turn 18, you need to have a power of attorney for property and for healthcare. What that means is, you have the right to name somebody to make healthcare decisions for you if you can’t.” — Marty Fogarty

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent video interview with AskTheLawyers.com™ , probate attorney Marty Fogarty urged everyone over the age of 18 to start taking some basic estate planning measures.Attorney Fogarty went into great depth on many estate planning topics in the interview. He explained that the one-size-fits-all approach offered by downloadable online forms is a poor choice for estate planning. He explained that since these forms are static, it is hard to incorporate any new life changes into them. He said that trusting these forms is the second most common mistake he sees, and that failing to do any kind of estate planning is the most common mistake. He said that there is a general reluctance to call a lawyer to get the process started, but that once people actually start planning it out, they find education, support, and ultimately relief.Fogarty said that while you don’t necessarily need to have wills and trusts when you turn 18, that is the age when you should start taking some basic precautions.“When you turn 18, you need to have a power of attorney for property and for healthcare,” he said. “What that means is, you have the right to name somebody to make healthcare decisions for you if you can’t, who can make a financial decision or sign your name if you can’t. That can be your parents or someone else you trust. Once you’re 18, you’ve got a responsibility to get those basic documents in. You don’t really need a will until you have a job, an apartment, a relationship. Once you own real property and have kids, that’s when it starts to make a little more sense to have a trust.”Marty Fogarty is a probate attorney and founder of The Heartland Law Firm, based in Glenview, Illinois. He has provided estate planning assistance for nearly 30 years. He helps clients with matters related to asset protection, business transitions, estate planning, guardianships, Medicaid, probate, special needs planning, and VA benefits.To learn more, contact Marty Fogarty by calling 888-981-5604 or by visiting his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile

Over 18? Start Your Inheritance Planning Now



