Zooterra partners with recording artist Bonj to support South African biodiversity hotspot

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zooterra , a leading innovator in consumer engagement around wildlife and habitat conservation, today announced the launch of its partnership with South African recording artist Bonj and the conservation non-profit Wild Tomorrow Fund to launch a digital Lioness. Purchase of the Lioness will help fund conservation of the South Bank in South Africa.The South Bank is in one of the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots. Its wildlife includes leopards, zebras, giraffes, hyenas and honey badgers. This area, however, is highly fragmented with farms making it difficult for wildlife to travel freely in their natural environment. Proceeds from this digital Lioness will support the purchase of land to reconnect this natural habitat and help bring back lions to the area.The specific area to be purchased for this project was destined to become a pineapple farm, meaning every tree and bush would have been cut down, and every wild animal would have been driven off or killed. This land is now in the process of being purchased and protected by this project.Bonj is a native South African singer and songwriter who recently sang and was a panelist at the United Nations Climate Action week. Bonj will be hosted by Wild Tomorrow Fund in the South Bank in January of 2020 to visit the area and experience the biodiversity first-hand. She will share content from her visit with Zooterra Guardians who purchase the Lioness, including videos from her visit to the ongoing conservation and community efforts taking place. “I am excited about the potential of this partnership to get more people involved in nature conservation and together help protect South Africa’s natural treasures,” says Bonj.To learn more about the digital Lioness collaboration and help protect the South Bank and its amazing wildlife visit www.zooterra.com About Zooterra:Zooterra's mission is to democratize engagement and action around habitat and wildlife conservation. Zooterra is a new platform to engage in wildlife and habitat conservation in a direct, transparent and fun way using digital collectibles and satellite imaging technology. Zooterra personalizes the nature conservation experience by more directly connecting consumers to natural areas and wildlife. This breaks the degrees of separation between people and nature and creates the opportunity for more meaningful engagement, ultimately generating more funding for conservation. Learn more at www.zooterra.com



