Hoyer Statement on the Department of Justice Inspector General's Report

“With the release of the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report today, we now know with certainty that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Russia investigation was not politically motivated, nor did it plant anyone inside the campaign to gather information on President Trump. In short, contrary to what President Trump has been alleging for years without any evidence, there was no conspiracy involving federal law enforcement to investigate his campaign. Indeed, that investigation was triggered by legitimate concerns raised about possible criminal acts, which to date have led to dozens of criminal indictments and several convictions and guilty pleas. The Special Counsel’s investigation found numerous links between Trump campaign officials and Russia – and that Russia indeed interfered in our election and that then-candidate Donald Trump encouraged such interference.

“It’s time for President Trump to stop peddling conspiracy theories and cease his attacks against the hardworking men and women of federal law enforcement and our intelligence community. Further, he ought to stop using this debunked conspiracy theory to try to justify his obstruction of Congress and withholding of documents and witness testimony from Congressional investigators.”