There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,748 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Department of Justice Inspector General's Report

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Department of Justice Inspector General's report on the investigation into Russian involvement in President Trump's 2016 campaign:

“With the release of the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report today, we now know with certainty that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Russia investigation was not politically motivated, nor did it plant anyone inside the campaign to gather information on President Trump.  In short, contrary to what President Trump has been alleging for years without any evidence, there was no conspiracy involving federal law enforcement to investigate his campaign.  Indeed, that investigation was triggered by legitimate concerns raised about possible criminal acts, which to date have led to dozens of criminal indictments and several convictions and guilty pleas.  The Special Counsel’s investigation found numerous links between Trump campaign officials and Russia – and that Russia indeed interfered in our election and that then-candidate Donald Trump encouraged such interference. 

“It’s time for President Trump to stop peddling conspiracy theories and cease his attacks against the hardworking men and women of federal law enforcement and our intelligence community.  Further, he ought to stop using this debunked conspiracy theory to try to justify his obstruction of Congress and withholding of documents and witness testimony from Congressional investigators.” 

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.