California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in California To Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of the KVO Law Firm-Get Better Compensation

"Call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the Karst von Oiste/KVO law firm-especially if the Navy Veteran served on a submarine-get much better compensation results.” — California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, January 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in California to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the Karst von Oiste/KVO law firm-especially if the Navy Veteran served on a submarine. Mesothelioma compensation claims for people like this can frequently exceed a million dollars as attorney Erik Karst will explain. Talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the KVO law firm is a much better option than a 'free' book, kit or package about mesothelioma compensation-because he can answer specific questions-as opposed to trying to figure the answer out in a 'free' book or kit. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in California or any other state please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Unlike surface ships there is way no way for crew members on navy submarines to avoid asbestos exposure prior to 1980. Navy Veterans who served on a submarine or were a machinist mate/boiler technician are probably at the top of the list when it comes to mesothelioma compensation results that frequently exceeding a million dollars.

"To make certain a Navy Veteran receives the very best possible compensation we offer a free service designed to ensure a Navy Veteran properly documents their exposure to asbestos. We call this service the list and it helps answer the how, where and when a Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://California.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocates services are available to US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California:

https:// mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.