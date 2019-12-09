When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 20, 2019
Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Food & Beverages Animal Feed
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Salmonella contamination
Company Name: TDBBS LLC

“As a strictly precautionary measure and because of our company’s strong commitment to the health and well-being of pets, TDBBS is conducting a voluntary recall of a limited distribution of two pig ear pet treat products sold through Amazon.com - USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack.

“This recall has been initiated due to possible Salmonella contamination, which poses a health risk. It is important to know that no illnesses have been reported, and the amount of affected product is minimal.

“TDBBS treats and chews are produced to robust safety and quality standards, using the most advanced food safety protocols. Our team is committed to doing its part to caring for the pets who enjoy our products. We regret the concern and inconvenience this recall creates for our customers.

“Our company has ceased the production and distribution of this product as we, in cooperation with the FDA, continue to investigate the situation further. TDBBS’s product safety team is conducting its own stringent review to identify what measures can be established to prevent this situation from recurring.

“Our safety teams have been rigorously testing our products and raw materials, working with independent testing firms and conducting an internal investigation within our supply chain to determine how this situation occurred. Nevertheless, we believe it is appropriate out of an abundance of caution to conduct this voluntary recall in cooperation with our customer.”

TDBBS provided the following information about specific products recalled:

This recall is the result of routine sampling conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development. The sample bag tested positive for Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces exposed to these products.

This product was shipped to customers between April 22, 2019, and August 13, 2019 . Customers should dispose of any USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack from these shipments.

TDBBS, LLC USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack TDBBS, LLC USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack UPC: X001768PNB UPC: X000RBC5VF Best By Date: 4/22/2021 Lot Code: 1129T1 Best By Date: 4/22/2021 Lot Code: 1129T1 Best By Date: 6/06/2021 Lot Code: 1549T1 Best By Date: 5/13/2021 Lot Code: 1339T1 Best By Date: 8/05/2021 Lot Code: 2179T1

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product or a pet that has eaten the product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

All UPCs, Best By Dates and Lot Codes are located on the package back. Pictures of product labels are below.

Consumers may contact customer service at 877-483-5853, Monday to Friday 9-5pm or email TDBBS at customerservice@tdbbsllc.com.