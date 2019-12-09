Large group of Rare Premium of Domain Names Becomes Available for Acquisition for First Time in Over 15 years

Names Include cyberticket.com, cybertoys.com, bestphone.com, cherubs.com, cribcam.com and more. Perfect for the domain investor or website start up company.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scripophily.com®, the Internet’s largest buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates has decided to dispose of many of its popular domain names. We continue to receive requests to acquire these names so we decided to solicit offers. “These names are not core to our existing business strategy so the sale of them will not effect of business operations” said Bob Kerstein, CEO Scripophily.com. “Many of these names have not been available for acquisition for many years. ” Kerstein added.

These names include: 091101.com, alaska.wine, alphabetsearch.com, angel1.com, angelesforest.com, angelhalo.com, angelusa.com, angsts.com, antiques1.com, antiquesone.com, aprilmadness.com, arab.wine, atomchips.com, atomsplus.com, auction1.com, auctionone.com, augustmadness.com, bancnote.com, bandbroad.com, bankergifts.com, beamband.com, beautifulpower.com, beerassassin.com, bestcall.com, bestpayments.com, bestphone.com, bigbroadband.com, bigdance.com, bikershow.com, billheads.com, bitch.io, blanktablet.com, boatoffice.com, bob.ac, broncos.co, Bullfighter.net, businessdc.com, businesselaw.com, businesshalloffame.com, businesshof.com, cams2000.com, camsone.com, camsplus.com, canadaprints.com, cars9.com, cashchip.com, cavetechnology.com, certificateart.com, cherubs.com, chickenliver.com, chinese.wine, codeheart.com, coinexpert.net, collectpaper.com, companydetective.com, companyhof.com, creativedebt.com, cribcam.com, cribcams.com, cripplecreek.co, curlin.net, cyber-attack.com, cyberaddress.com, cyberattack.net, cybercounterattack.com, cyberhavoc.com, cybernavy.com, cyberticket.com, cybertoys.com, cybertuna.com, and cyberwoman.com.

Most of these names have not been available for over 15 plus years. We are only selling the domain names and no website content is included. All sales will go through Escrow.com or other mutually agreeable methods.

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $1,000,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Scripophily.com has had items on loan for display in the Smithsonian's Museum of Financial History in New York and has also partnered with the Museum of American Finance on stock giveaways for New York area teachers and students.

Scripophily,com has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. Scripophily.com offers the World’s #1 old stock research service at OldCompany.com and offers high resolution scans for publications and has over 16,500 selections on its website.

Scripophily.com/Old Company Research Service (RM Smythe), founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services. These services have been performed continuously for over 139 years since 1880. We are the leading provider of authentic stock certificates, autographs, and old company stock research services.

Scripophily.com and Old Company Research Services was founded by Bob Kerstein (Bob.us). Bob is a CPA and CGMA, and has more than 42 years of senior management experience in the Cellular, Cable TV, Satellite, Internet, Professional Sports and Entertainment Industries. Bob is also the President of the Professional Scripophily Traders Association (PSTA).

For more information on Scripophily.com®, visit http://www.scripophily.com, http://www.oldcompany.com, http://brandabledomainnames.org/, http://www.scripophily.net, http://www.rm-smythe.com or call 1-703-787-3552

