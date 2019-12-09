Automotive Seals Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive Seals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Description

This research report provides a bird’s eye view of the Automotive Seals industry with an in-depth focus on the previous and current market status and a projected outlook for the industry over a specific time frame or forecast period, based on previous historical trends. The overview section of the report provides a description of the product or service along with its application in various industry verticals. It also includes the analysis of the technology employed for the market, the latest industry trends, the factors influencing market growth and those hindering it, the geographical spread of the market and the highest performing regions as well as the latest industry news and competitive scenario across the globe.

Automotive seals used to fill the gap between two components to stop any leakage that may occur during the compression stage. The most usually used automotive seals are auxiliary and camshaft shaft seals, transaxle seals, water pump seals, oil seals, axle grease and wheel bearing seals.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:



3M (USA)

Continental (Germany)

Magna International (Canada)

GKN (UK)

Parker-Hannifin (USA)

Freudenberg (Germany)

SKF (Sweden)

Hitachi Metals (Japan)

Federal-Mogul (USA)

Dana (USA)

NTN (Japan)

NOK (Japan)

NHK Spring (Japan)

Yokohama Rubber (Japan)

HUTCHINSON (France)

Sumitomo Riko (Japan)

Cooper-Standard Holdings (USA)

Trelleborg (Sweden)

Visteon (USA)

Nifco (Japan)

ElringKlinger (Germany)

Lingyun Industrial (China)

Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts (China)

Wanxiang Qianchao (China)

TPR (Japan)

Inoac (Japan)

Anand Automotive (India)

Eagle Industry (Japan)

Daido Metal (Japan)

Nishikawa Rubber (Japan)

Woco Industrietechnik (Germany)

Segmentation

The segment analysis accounts for the usage and types of products/services all around the globe. The perceptive study is based on market research from 2019-2025. It manages to cover all the major market regions and sectors such as the Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa & the Middle East, and Europe.

Segment by Type

Transaxle Seals

Water Pump Seals

Oil Seals

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Research Methodology

The primary research includes interviews with leaders in leading companies, industry associations and regulatory bodies. The primary sources of published data include company annual reports, SEC filings and government and industry publications. Secondary sources comprise of literature searches, industry journals and other commercial publications. Market data for estimates and forecasts are pooled from a wide range of sources.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Seals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Seals

1.2 Automotive Seals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Seals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Transaxle Seals

1.2.3 Water Pump Seals

1.2.4 Oil Seals

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Automotive Seals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Seals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.3 Global Automotive Seals Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Seals Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Seals Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Seals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Seals Production (2014-2025)

....

Continued...

