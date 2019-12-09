Cryogenic Fuels Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Global Cryogenic Fuels Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryogenic Fuels Industry

Description

Global Cryogenic Fuels Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for food safety concerns and high growth in the use of liquid natural gas fuel in ships are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of oil and gas and steel commodities are restraining the market growth. Moreover, high usage of liquid natural gas as a marine fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is providing ample opportunities for market growth.

Cryogenic fuels are fuels that require storage at extremely low temperatures in order to maintain them in a liquid state. These fuels are used in machinery that operates in space because ordinary fuel cannot be used there, due to the absence of an environment that supports combustion and space is a vacuum. Cryogenic fuels most often constitute liquefied gases such as liquid hydrogen.

Based on the end-user, manufacturing systems segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising requirement for new technological applications across various industries such as metal, food, chemical, and electronics. By Geography, Asia Pacific is constantly growing during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the energy, healthcare, and food industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic fuels market include TAIYO NIPPON SANSO (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group), SOL Group, Praxair Technology, Norco, Messer Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Maine Oxy, Gulf Cryo, Asia Technical Gas, AIR WATER, Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide and Advanced Gas Technologies.

Types Covered:

• Oxygen

• Inert Gases

• Flammable Gases

Applications Covered:

• Electricity Generation

• Domestic Fuel

• Automotive

• Other Applications

End-users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Chemical

• Biomedical

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Cryogenic Fuels Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Oxygen

5.3 Inert Gases

5.3.1 Liquid Nitrogen

5.3.2 Liquid Air

5.3.3 Liquid Helium

5.3.4 Liquid Neon

5.4 Flammable Gases

5.4.1 Liquid Hydrogen

5.4.2 Liquid Natural Gas

5.4.3 Liquid Methane

5.4.4 Liquid Petroleum Gases

6 Global Cryogenic Fuels Market, By Application

7 Global Cryogenic Fuels Market, By End-user

8 Global Cryogenic Fuels Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group)

10.2 SOL Group

10.3 Praxair Technology

10.4 Norco

10.5 Messer Group

10.6 Matheson Tri-Gas

10.7 Maine Oxy

10.8 Gulf Cryo

10.9 Asia Technical Gas

10.10 AIR WATER

10.11 Air Products and Chemicals

10.12 Air Liquide

10.13 Advanced Gas Technologies

Continued...

