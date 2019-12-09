Delivery Drones 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Delivery Drones Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Delivery drones are an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is used for the transport and delivery of food items, packages, and other items. These drones are normally powered by rechargeable batteries and 4 to 9 propellers. They can be controlled remotely or possess autonomous control.

With a significant increase in the commercial markets, the delivery drones market is also expected to grow at a rapid pace. This expansion is a result of the technological advancements in the cargo transportation sector.

Delivery drones are being excessively used in various settings such as e-Commerce, convenience stores, oil and gas, quick-service restaurants, construction, healthcare sectors for the delivery of time-sensitive items. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the delivery drone industry is slated to register a CAGR of more than 15%.

However, strict aviation regulations imposed by the government could clip the wings of this industry before it is set to take off.

Key Players

EHANG

DJI

Skycatch

Airbus

Zipline International

Flirtey

Segmentation

The market for delivery drones can be broadly segmented on the type of drone that is being used. The prominent models include Rotary-Wing drones and Fixed-Wing drones. Amongst the two, rotary-wing drones enjoy greater prevalence.

Further, the market can also be categorized on the basis of the end-user and the field of application of the delivery drone, such as e-commerce, QSR, convenience stores, healthcare, and more.

The report also segments the delivery drone market on the basis of the weight carrying capacity of the drone, as drones capable of carrying loads less than 10kg and drones capable of carrying loads greater than 10kg. The former is more preferred as they do not flout government norms, and hence, the market for delivery drones with less than 10kg capacity is expected to flourish.

Regional Analysis

The report classifies the delivery drones market into the following geographical locations:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

North America is expected to occupy the highest market share in the industry for the given forecast period.

Industry News

While the production and manufacture of delivery drones are growing at a rapid rate, it is being projected that the delivery drones market will occupy a mere 1% of the commercial market by the end of 2020. This is due to government regulations in place. However, despite these numbers, the popularity of delivery drones shall continue to soar as it will also lead to the branching off of the new sector of the industry - personal drones.

