THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2019
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:00 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the sixteen bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (16 bills)
- H.R. 4372 – MSI STEM Achievement Act (Rep. Bernice Johnson – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 4373 – Engineering Biology Research and Development Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bernice Johnson – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 2051 – Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Lipinski – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 5213 – NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Horn – Science, Space, and Technology)
- S. 737 – Building Blocks of STEM Act (Sen. Rosen – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 4355 – IOGAN Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 4566 – Virginia Beach Strong Act (Rep. Luria – Ways and Means)
- H.R. 3669 – Weatherizing Infrastructure in the North and Terrorism Emergency Readiness Act of 2019 (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4761 – DHS Opioid Detection Resilience Act of 2019 (Rep. Higgins (LA) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4739 – Synthetic Opioid Exposure Prevention and Training Act (Rep. Clarke – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4727 – Department of Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program Act of 2019 (Rep. McEachin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3318 – Emerging Transportation Security Threats Act of 2019 (Rep. Joyce (PA) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4713 – Department of Homeland Security Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Authorization Act (Rep. Green (TX) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4402 – Inland Waters Security Review Act (Rep. Lesko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3469 – Covert Testing and Risk Mitigation Improvement Act of 2019 (Rep. Cummings – Homeland Security)
- S. 256 – Esther Martinez Native Languages Programs Reauthorization Act (Sen. Udall – Education and Labor)
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.