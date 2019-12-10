Middle East companies to take main stage at The New York Investment Week 2020

Larry Smith - Ex Global CIO and US CEO of Credit Suisse Asset Management and Ex Head of Global Asset Allocation for JP Morgan Asset Management - Past Event Bervann Capital Dec 2018 at 1 World Trade Center and JW Marriott Central Park Francisco Sanchez - Former Undersecretary of International Trade at US Department of Commerce - Past Event Bervann Capital April 2019 at The Harvard Club of New York City. Kent Swig - Multibillion Real Estate Mogul and President of Swig Equities - Past Event Bervann Capital August 2019 at The Metropolitan Club New York

A Robust Cohort of Families and Companies from the fast improving region of the world, to gather with US counterparts on March 16 - 20, 2020 in Wall Street.

The world is once again at a historic crossroads where several agreements and situations need to go right, to prevent a global economic clash. Attending these types of events is crucial for leaders.” — Tariq Hussain, Chief Executive Officer at Bervann Capital

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 signals key alerts in endless fronts:- An upcoming recessionWhat to expect?What may trigger it?How may past lessons help us in the future?- The US-China tensionsThe impact on both economies?The up and down sides for the rest of the world?- The 2020 US electionAs seen and observed by the global investment and business communities?- The Global Mobility of Capital and InformationThe world is evolving before our very own eyes. Money and Information move from West to East at a record pace. How did we get here?Who are the biggest winners?How do we see this playing out?- The aggressive pace of the Middle East via its 2030 visionsWhat are the most efficient ways to engage with the Middle East?How is the region to be perceived going forward by the rest of the world?What place is it to occupy in the upcoming world order?Known for staging high-powered corporate and investment gatherings, Bervann Capital (a New York City based private investment and business development consulting firm leading an investors' ecosystem with over $900 billion AUM), is once again, planning a State of the art Meeting of the Brightest at the world's financial heart - Wall Street.From Monday March 16 to Friday March 20, 2020 - seven hundreds to a thousand investors, companies' executives, fund managers, entrepreneurs, government representatives, non-profits and medias from 100 countries, will convene in Manhattan, NY to exchange on the pressing challenges and uncertainty looming over the global economy, and take tangible steps towards strategic partnerships and active investing. Registration and More Info Here It's no surprise to notice a high participation from companies and individuals from the Middle East which is on a record pace of improvement and acceleration, with substantial budgets invested and visionary strategies being applied to drive local appeals towards foreign businesses, and strengthen their overseas investments with strategic partners. The New York Investment Week 2020 is a week-long of investment conferences, fireside chats, panel discussions, breakout sessions, roundtables, capital introduction B2B meetings, pitch room presentations, exclusive sessions and networking gatherings held in the Wall Street area, in New York City.The convention is sector agnostic, with featured industries as:- AgriTech- Artificial Intelligence & Data- Aviation & Aeronautics- Banking & Financial Services- Climate Change- Consumer Goods- Defense & Aerospace- Energy & Natural Resources- Healthcare- Infrastructure- Insurance- Logistics & Shipping- Manufacturing- Real Estate & Hospitality- Sport & Lifestyle- Technology, Media & Telecommunications- Venture Capital- Women Investing.



