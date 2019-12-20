MEMPHIS BLACK FILMMAKER ANTHONY "AMP" ELMORE CHALLENGES WHITE SUPREMACY FOLLOWS THE PATH OF DR. KING AND PRESIDENT OBAMA

Kenyan Dignitaries headed by Kenya Governor Peter Nyong'o celebrates Memphis Bicentennial connecting Orange Mound, Black Memphis and Africa. Governor Nyong'o is the father of academy award winner Lupita Nyong'o. There is no more powerful force than a people steeped in their history.. And there is no higher cause than honoring our struggle and ancestors by remembering. Anthony "Amp" Elmore in Kogelo, Kenya with President Obama's Grand Mother Sarah Obama. Elmore who lives in "Orange Mound" in Memphis Connected Orange Mound and Kenya as family.

Anthony "Amp" Elmore Memphis 1st Independent Black Filmmaker shares how racism and White Supremacy marginalize African/Americans in Memphis.

Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.” — Dr. Carter G. Woodson Father of African/American History

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black filmmaker Tyler Perry recently Opened a 300 acre movie studio in Georgia. Thanks to Tyler Perry Blacks never have to ask Hollywood for a seat at the table again. Anthony “Amp” Elmore is a Memphis Five Time World Karate/Kickboxing champion and Memphis first Independent Filmmaker. Elmore explains that while Dr. Martin Luther King got killed in Memphis over 52 years ago he as Memphis 1st Independent filmmaker challenge Memphis racism and White Supremacy in that he has not only not been invited to table in Memphis, his work as Memphis 1st Independent filmmaker has not been acknowledged in Memphis. Elmore notes that this is clearly racism in that this would never have happen to a White Film producer.Elmore notes; racism is not just practiced by Whites against Blacks. Black on Black racism is not discussed. Filmmaker Spike Lee introduced this subject in his 1988 Film School Daze that dealt with dark skin vs. Light skin. Anthony "Amp" Elmore in his 2019 documentary film " 200 years of Black Memphis history " history tells the story of "Black on Black racism." Elmore cites the 2010 Griffin Strong disparity study that reveals that under Black Memphis Mayor W.W. Herenton administration Memphis had the worst record of doing business with Blacks in our nation.Elmore explains that the most damaging effects of racism and White Supremacy in Memphis was the extrication and rewrite of Black Memphis History. Tennessee, South Carolina and Massachusetts is where the 1st regiments of Black Union soldiers derived. The 1st Union soldiers in America came from Memphis. Racism and White Supremacy in Memphis manifest as Black marginalization. In 1988 Elmore premiered his movie “The Contemporary Gladiator” the 1st Independent 35mm produced film in Memphis.The Shelby County film, music and tape commission is funded by tax payers dollars. The purpose of the Film and Television Commission is to initiate, recommend, and/or support policies, programs, projects, and events that support the film production industry.Elmore explains; we have a culture in Memphis of White Supremacy racism that marginalize Black Pride via removing “Black History.” Elmore in celebration of Memphis/Shelby County 200th Bicentennial wrote, produced, directed and narrated the film “200 Years of Black Memphis History.” "Elmore explained that it is White Supremacy and racism whereas his "Black Film" was not acknowledged as part of the Memphis/Shelby County Bicentennial Celebration. While Memphis has a 70% Black population, a National Civil Rights Museum and Dr. King being killed in Memphis 50 years ago he as a Black Independent filmmaker challenge the racist culture in Memphis.Elmore explains there is a culture in Memphis whereas Blacks are not truly Independent filmmakers in that they must have "White Approval." "The 2016 Indie Movie the Invaders was done by White filmmaker Prichard Smith. A White man like Craig Brewer can do a Black movie like "Hustle & Flow and get it approved whereas such a project would be more challenging for a Black filmmaker.Elmore challenges Memphis racism and White Supremacy via his short film clip :" True History of Orange Mound began in 1870 and not 1890 ." White Filmmakers and historians made a Whiteman E.E. Meacheam the founder of Orange Mound. Orange Mound is the 1st neighborhood in America built for Blacks by Blacks." Makings a White the founder is "White Supremacy."In 2017 Elmore created the historical documentary film “Robert Hollywood Raiford Black America U.S.A.” Elmore reveals the inside Black story of how Robert Raiford born on a plantation in Arkansas becomes the disco King of Memphis. Elmore explains how Robert Raiford born on a plantation who could not read and write was a success in both the White and Black community.Elmore notes how “Orange Mound” is one of Memphis greatest displays of White Supremacy and racism. The father of Black History in America Dr. Carter G. Woodson writes; “Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”Elmore in the movie “200 Year of Black Memphis History” expose how White Supremacy was used to erase “Black Memphis History.” Elmore reveals that while Orange Mound is connected to one aspect of America’s greatest Black History and “Hall of Fame,” the racist narratives place “Orange Mound in Black America’s “hall of shame.”Lonnie G. Bunch Founding director of the African/American Museum writes; "There is no more powerful force than a people steeped in their history. And there is no higher cause than honoring our struggle and ancestors by remembering." Elmore explains that while "Orange Mound" should be featured in the African/American museum on the Washington Mall, racism and White Supremacy has marginalized this development.Elmore introduced "The Orange Mound to Africa Initiative" whereas "Orange Mound" exhibits the most powerful force that Black people in America can display. Elmore insists that by honoring our ancestors and remembering our history, we honor our ancestors. Elmore insists we honor our ancestors via Orange Mound being the 1st neighborhood in America to "Formally connect with our African family." Kisumu Kenya Governor Peter Nyong'o whom Elmore arranged to visit Memphis, Kisumu County in Kenya will honor both "Orange Mound" and Memphis in July 2021.Elmore's film "200 Years of Black Memphis history" explains Black on Black Racism whereas Memphis 1st Black elected Mayor W.W. Herenton rejected, Family, culture, History, economics, trade between Memphis and Africa whereas White Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen supports reparations and promoting the correct Black history of Memphis.From 1957 until his death Dr. Martin Luther King was a member of A.C.O.A. or the "American Committee on Africa." We in Orange Mound picked up the gauntlet of Dr. King via continuing the work of Dr. King. Anthony "Amp" Elmore met with Sarah Obama the Grandmother of President Obama and the Obama family. We are connected to Africa in Orange Mound.Elmore who lives in "Orange Mound" promotes the positive vision of the "Orange Mound Movie"and explains how "Orange Mound became the first Neighborhood in America built for Blacks by Blacks.

Kenyan Dignitaries Headed by Professor Peter Nyong'o Father of academy award winner Lupita Nyong'o visited Memphis



