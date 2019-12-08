When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Tailor Cut Produce of New Jersey, is recalling its Fruit luau, cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe and cut pineapple products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled fruit products were distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware between November 15 and December 1, 2019.

The product comes in 2/1 gallon cases with a date of production stamped on the side.

The potential for contamination was noted after several patients fell ill in 4 hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Distributors who have purchased the cut fruit products dated November 15 – December 1 are urged to quarantine them and to call for further instructions. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 732 246-2002.