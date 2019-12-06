THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (16 bills)
- H.R. 4372 – MSI STEM Achievement Act (Rep. Bernice Johnson – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 4373 – Engineering Biology Research and Development Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bernice Johnson – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 2051 – Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Lipinski – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 5213 – NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Horn – Science, Space, and Technology)
- S. 737 – Building Blocks of STEM Act (Sen. Rosen – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 4355 – IOGAN Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 4566 – Virginia Beach Strong Act (Rep. Luria – Ways and Means)
- H.R. 3669 – Weatherizing Infrastructure in the North and Terrorism Emergency Readiness Act of 2019 (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4761 – DHS Opioid Detection Resilience Act of 2019 (Rep. Higgins (LA) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4739 – Synthetic Opioid Exposure Prevention and Training Act (Rep. Clarke – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4727 – Department of Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program Act of 2019 (Rep. McEachin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3318 – Emerging Transportation Security Threats Act of 2019 (Rep. Joyce (PA) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4713 – Department of Homeland Security Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Authorization Act (Rep. Green (TX) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4402 – Inland Waters Security Review Act (Rep. Lesko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3469 – Covert Testing and Risk Mitigation Improvement Act of 2019 (Rep. Cummings – Homeland Security)
- S. 256 – Esther Martinez Native Languages Programs Reauthorization Act (Sen. Udall – Education and Labor)
H.R. 729 – Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act (Rep. Kilmer – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)
Suspension (1 bill)
- H.R. 5035 – Television Viewer Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5038 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 3 –Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone/Rep. Neal/Rep. Scott (VA) – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Education ad Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of the Conference Report to Accompany the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.