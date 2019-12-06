There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,422 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

  MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (16 bills)

  1. H.R. 4372 – MSI STEM Achievement Act (Rep. Bernice Johnson – Science, Space, and Technology)
  2. H.R. 4373 – Engineering Biology Research and Development Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bernice Johnson – Science, Space, and Technology) 
  3. H.R. 2051 – Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Lipinski – Science, Space, and Technology)
  4. H.R. 5213 – NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Horn – Science, Space, and Technology)
  5. S. 737 – Building Blocks of STEM Act (Sen. Rosen – Science, Space, and Technology)
  6. H.R. 4355 – IOGAN Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  7. H.R. 4566 – Virginia Beach Strong Act (Rep. Luria – Ways and Means)
  8. H.R. 3669 – Weatherizing Infrastructure in the North and Terrorism Emergency Readiness Act of 2019 (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
  9. H.R. 4761 – DHS Opioid Detection Resilience Act of 2019 (Rep. Higgins (LA) – Homeland Security)
  10. H.R. 4739 – Synthetic Opioid Exposure Prevention and Training Act (Rep. Clarke – Homeland Security)
  11. H.R. 4727 – Department of Homeland Security Mentor-Protégé Program Act of 2019 (Rep. McEachin – Homeland Security)
  12. H.R. 3318 – Emerging Transportation Security Threats Act of 2019 (Rep. Joyce (PA) – Homeland Security)
  13. H.R. 4713 – Department of Homeland Security Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Authorization Act (Rep. Green (TX) – Homeland Security)
  14. H.R. 4402 – Inland Waters Security Review Act (Rep. Lesko – Homeland Security)
  15. H.R. 3469 – Covert Testing and Risk Mitigation Improvement Act of 2019 (Rep. Cummings – Homeland Security)
  16. S. 256 – Esther Martinez Native Languages Programs Reauthorization Act (Sen. Udall – Education and Labor)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 729 – Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act (Rep. Kilmer – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. H.R. 5035 – Television Viewer Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  Members are advised that votes on Thursday could occur later than usual, but last votes of the week are expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House

H.R. 5038 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone/Rep. Neal/Rep. Scott (VA) – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Education ad Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of the Conference Report to Accompany the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

