THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019

Suspensions (16 bills)

H.R. 729 – Coastal and Great Lakes Communities Enhancement Act (Rep. Kilmer – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

Suspension (1 bill)

H.R. 5035 – Television Viewer Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that votes on Thursday could occur later than usual, but last votes of the week are expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House

H.R. 5038 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3 –Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone/Rep. Neal/Rep. Scott (VA) – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Education ad Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of the Conference Report to Accompany the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible