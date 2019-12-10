The Learning Counsel and Canon Collaborate on Workflow in Education Paper

In a new journal-style research paper on Workflow in Education, The Learning Counsel teamed up with Canon, who provided examples of workflow among their clients

Automating this process through workflow can free up teachers to do what they do best, be human and help children understand the relevance in their learning journey.” — LeiLani Cauthen

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workflow has been identified as the missing link in education performanceThe Learning Counsel, a leading research institute and news media hub that provides context for schools in digital transition, has identified workflow as the missing link in education performance for academics and business operations – the elusive “last mile” to help manage these intricacies and provide efficiencies for teachers, staff and students, saving time and resources in certain areas, as for instance with administrative processes, to open up the needed space for true personalization in learning. An automated workflow scenario can pay dividends in unforeseen areas, including K-12 teacher retention and reduced transportation costs. Colleges and universities can help increase enrollment by using workflow automation to enhance the student onboarding experience.In a new journal-style research paper on Workflow in Education, The Learning Counsel teamed up with Canon, who provided examples of workflow in operation among their K-12 and university clients. Examples included Seminole State College, whose enhanced workflow can be linked to improved student experience and increased enrollment. “We have created a one-stop to do everything to make it simple and easy,” said Greg Long, Director of Purchasing at Seminole State College in Florida. “Automation with records at the start of admission and ID cards with the ability to pay for books, printing, food and vending at the college are two systems we have that have made it an easier for students. When students have a positive experience, they can go to class and spend time relaxing after class on campus. When students have a negative experience, they are quick to leave after class and they don’t usually sign up for the next semester.”Also featured was St. Vrain Valley Schools, who recently won an award for their work in workflow for student choice and curriculum personalization. “By empowering students and parents to exercise a degree of autonomous decision making, it will make them active participants in their education, thereby increasing engagement and ownership. We believe this choice is associated with greater personal satisfaction in their school and classrooms, as well as increased academic performance,” said Kahle Charles, Assistant Superintendent for Assessment, Curriculum, and Instruction at St. Vrain Valley Schools.“Today, districts have thousands of learning objects, Apps and courses – sometimes millions,” said LeiLani Cauthen, Publisher and CEO of the Learning Counsel. “Now, the general frameworks are handed off to teachers to provide all the details of execution, including instructions for any specific special learning needs. In fact, per the Learning Counsel’s annual Digital Transition Survey in 2017, over 80 percent of teachers are still searching digital learning objects for their lesson plans online, with 50 percent spending up to four hours per week, 20 percent spending up to 10 hours per week and 8 percent spending over 10 hours per week. Automating this process through workflow can free up teachers to do what they do best, be human and help children understand the relevance in their learning journey. Workflow in education is an important topic, and we’re grateful to Canon for their assistance in this paper.”About the Learning CounselThe Learning Counsel is a research institute and news media hub with 215,000 readers that provides context for schools in digital transition from a deep understanding of tech user experience, systems and organization. Their mission-based organization was the first to develop a thesis of education’s future based on technology’s evolution -- and start helping schools advance systematically. Their EduJedi Leadership Society is a membership organization created for community among educators with change management professional development. The Learning Counsel has Learning Groups on important tech topics and digital curriculum standards convene inside our social media site, Knowstory.About Canon Advanced Solutions for EducationCanon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of digital imaging solutions and is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility.Canon solutions for K-12 School Districts can help users streamline workflows, boost collaboration, control print-related expenses, implement security features around student information, and create sustainable, flexible learning environments. To learn more visit https://www.usa.canon.com/solutionsforeducation



