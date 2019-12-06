Economy Weekly: Week of December 2, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “It came to mind this week with President Donald Trump’s latest trade tantrum, a plan to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Argentina and Brazil. This action, Trump explained by tweet, would punish the two countries for driving down their currency valuations, which makes their exports more attractive. Among others being hurt by devalued currencies, the president said, are American farmers. Let's get this straight: Trump’s plan to help American farmers is to punish South American metals companies…Perhaps Trump will see the absurdity of this trade policy and plot a quiet retreat. Or perhaps not. With him, you never know.” – USA Today Editorial Board, [USA Today, 12/6/19]

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Administration launched a cruel SNAP rule that will shave off billions from the program and kick 1.1 million Americans off nutrition assistance each month. “The rule, which was proposed by the Agriculture Department in February, would press states to carry out work requirements for able-bodied adults without children that governors have routinely been allowed to waive, especially for areas in economic distress. The economy has improved under the Trump administration, the department argued, and assistance to unemployed, able-bodied adults was no longer necessary in a strong job market. The change is expected to shave nearly $5.5 billion from food stamp spending over five years. [The New York Times, 12/4/19]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED