PhlebotomyU Announces New Partnership with Live Well San Diego

San Diego Phlebotomy Training School Joins Non-Profit Organization to Improve Public Access to Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PhlebotomyU, San Diego’s longest-running phlebotomy training center, announced a new partnership with local government non-profit Live Well San Diego . PhlebotomyU’s commitment to providing certified phlebotomy training and other medical vocational courses expands the pool of qualified medical professionals in San Diego. Live Well San Diego is taking another step towards building their vision of improved public access to healthcare by utilizing PhlebotomyU’s medical services expertise, staff and alumni.The new partnership with Live Well San Diego will assist students with securing valuable phlebotomy internship and career opportunities via local government healthcare clinics and other Live Well San Diego recognized healthcare partners. Live Well San Diego benefits from improved patient care and a larger hiring pool of qualified medical professionals. PhlebotomyU will also provide free and/or low-cost services at medical and wellness fairs and clinics as well as support in the event of a public medical emergency.PhlebotomyU’s mission is to enhance students' careers, meet the needs of healthcare providers, and improve patient care by providing high quality, cost effective phlebotomy education through industry leading curriculum, current technology, and extensive hands-on experience. As one of the most established phlebotomy schools in San Diego, PhlebotomyU has been approved to operate by the California Department of Public Health Laboratory Field Services (CDPH/LFS) and California’s Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE). PhlebotomyU offers accelerated CPT1 classes throughout the year, with programs starting at the beginning of each month as well as weekend and evening classes. In addition to our training courses, we work with healthcare providers around San Diego for internship programs and job placements after graduation.We are committed to providing students with the opportunity to start or advance a career in healthcare while also assisting employers to find high quality entry-level phlebotomists. Our goal is to drive the healthcare community forward through continual refinement of our course curriculum and improvement of the caliber of Phlebotomy students.



